Global Fibrate Drugs Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fibrate drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.36 billion in 2023 to $3.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergence of lipid management, cholesterol management focus, clinical research and trials, cardiovascular risk reduction, combination therapies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fibrate drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving treatment guidelines, focus on residual risk, precision medicine advancements, innovation in drug delivery.

Growth Driver Of The Fibrate Drugs Market

The increased incidence of cardiac diseases is expected to propel the growth of the fibrate drug market going forward. Cardiac diseases encompass a range of conditions affecting both the heart and the blood vessels. It includes coronary heart disease, congenital heart disease, and others. Fibrates are used as a treatment to prevent further heart attacks and strokes in people who already have the condition of their circulatory system, resulting in driving the fibrate drug market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fibrate drugs market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Kowa Company Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Cipla Inc., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Lupin Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Natco Pharma, Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Major companies operating in the fibrate drugs market are focusing on integrating digital health solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Healthcare providers are increasingly prescribing combinations of fibrates with other lipid-lowering agents, such as statins, to achieve synergistic effects and address multiple facets of dyslipidemia.

Segments:

1) By Drug Type: Clofibrate, Fenofibrates, Fenofibric Acids, Gemfibrozil, Other Drugs

2) By Indication: Hypercholesterolemia, Heart Attacks, Other Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the fibrate drugs market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of fibrate drugs.

Fibrate Drugs Market Definition

Fibrate drugs are prescription drugs that reduce triglyceride levels and raise high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels. Fibrate drugs are used to treat hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia.

The main types of fibrate drugs are clofibrate, fenofibrates, fenofibric acids, gemfibrozil, and others. Clofibrate, classified as a fibric acid derivative, is utilized to manage hypertriglyceridemia and raised cholesterol levels. Its principal role is to help regulate and control elevated levels of cholesterol and triglycerides. The fibrate drugs are used to treat hypercholesterolemia, heart attacks, and other that are sold at hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The end-users of fibrate drugs include hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others.

Fibrate Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fibrate Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fibrate drugs market size, fibrate drugs market drivers and trends, fibrate drugs market major players, fibrate drugs competitors' revenues, fibrate drugs market positioning, and fibrate drugs market growth across geographies. The fibrate drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

