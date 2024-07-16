D’Art initiates strategic revamp of retail stores for Crompton
With new innovative ideas & extensive precision, D'ART PVT LTD just carried out a successfully implemented massive retail transformation campaign for Crompton.
With the help of the latest technology and innovation, D'ART PVT LTD is focused on transforming the retail business by reshaping the entire concept and taking it to a completely new level.”FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to further strengthen the pan-India retail network as part of the continued execution of a massive Retail Transformation project for Crompton, a leading consumer durables brand, D’Art initiates strategic end-to-end revamp of over 500 of the direct selling brand outlets through advanced space design conceptualization, amplified branding and smart merchandising.
Commenced post high-level talks amongst the leaders from both companies, the move to craft an impactful retail outlook and define key intersections within stores comes at a time when establishing stronger brand visibility and aggressive promotion of its SKUs to build profound inclination and interest for its products and generate higher walk-ins at stores, tends to be the ultimate priority for the brand.
Highly renowned for its smart heavy-duty appliances including air coolers, water heaters, water pumps, home & kitchen appliances as well as lighting solutions for residential and commercial use, the brand, in view of remarkable project accomplishments, has been keen on intensifying its presence further and driving sales across all prime segments.
Reflecting upon the advanced approach taken up for the revamp of stores, Sameer Khosla, Global Director – Design, D’Art states, “We’re extremely thrilled to have taken up the project for a leading market player. We at D’Art being a pioneer in designing remarkable brand identities for big brands and defining exceptional strategies for aggressive market penetration, dominance, and presence, are presently committed to fortifying the brand’s retail touchpoints across the entire North and West zone. The current work being an extension of Project Blue, will continue to complement the brand’s identity while elevating its positioning and projection as the ultimate solutions provider for smart consumer electronics and appliances in the Indian market.”
Adding to it further, he said, “We take immense pride in forging an ever-lasting association with the brand and feel delighted to turn the challenge of creating a dramatic pull through intelligent yet bolder branding and eclectic merchandising extending beyond the front façade to all store quarters to drive higher customer footfall, engagement, and retention.”
Having emerged as an undisputed leader, Crompton, despite its profound repute and robust legacy of over 6 decades, witnessed critical challenges penetrating the present cluttered market of consumer electronics and gaining significant market share.
As the brand in its pursuit of building and acquiring a larger consumer base has been exploring new ways of establishing a greater market presence and visibility through retail stores, the ongoing revamp, branding, and installation of specialized fixtures as part of the earlier commenced Project Blue, parallelly focuses on fuelling sales.
Commenced with the initiation of rigorous on-ground audit in a phased manner extending to the entire network of over 80% of the direct selling brand outlets, nationwide, the initiation of Project Blue primarily laid the foundation for consistent growth in demand for products across different stores and resulted in increased ROI and strong recall.
Commenting on the scale of the presently executed work, Rachhna– Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art said, “Our commitment to helping the brand attain greater heights and achieve a phenomenal surge in sales, is well reflected in our endeavor to intensify the roll-out across all regions. Initially began with few outlets in Maharashtra, the present work execution expanded further aggressively covering approx. 64% of the retail stores in the North, followed by over 24% in the South, more than 11% in the West, and counting.”
As the emergence of rival players in the market posed significant challenges for the brand, the agency by tapping into the nationwide retail network worked on the two-way business development strategy to integrate the B2B and B2C business framework, continuing to help the brand build and acquire a larger consumer base.
About D'ART PVT LTD
Being a disruptor in the space design industry, having accomplished great success in crafting astonishing retail interiors and acting as a catalyst for top brands, D’Art has been taking the design industry by storm through its diverse spectrum of advanced solutions ranging from consultation for brand-building from scratch to formulation of strategies for store design, growth, marketing, use of technology to relationship building, cross-business collaboration, and beyond. Reckoned as a profoundly creative entity of global repute, the agency has been setting new benchmarks and precedents in shaping the identity of newly emerging as well as existing brands. With some of the most prestigious international awards in its portfolio, the agency has carved a niche of its own and has earned the A’ Design Award, one of the world’s biggest design accolades, for defining ground-breaking Retail Identity for STUDDS and Red Chief.
