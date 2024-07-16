Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aesthetic medicine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $62.37 billion in 2023 to $68.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising disposable income and urbanization, a growing obese population, and the increasing popularity of noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aesthetic medicine market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $96.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing elderly population, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income, increase in mergers and acquisitions.

Growth Driver Of The Aesthetic Medicine Market

The growing obese population across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the aesthetic medicine market. The increase in unhealthy food consumption, lack of physical activity, and parental & postnatal influences are contributing to rapid growth in the obese population across the globe. Individuals with obesity, seek aesthetic medicine for fat reduction, meso/face-lift, and other benefits through various invasive and non-invasive aesthetic medicine procedures.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the aesthetic medicine market include AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Galderma, Bausch Health, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co, Cynosure, El.En. S.p.A, Cutera, Merz Pharma, Syneron Candela, Vive Cosmetics, VLCC Personal Care, Kazima Cosmetics Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., SoftFil, Sinclair Pharma, BIOXIS pharmaceuticals, Premium Aesthetics LLC, Martinex, Medical Esthetic, Ipsen Pharma.

Companies in the aesthetic medicine market are focused on product innovations and developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Other Products

2) By Procedure Type: Invasive Procedures, Non-Invasive Procedures

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Medical Spas And Beauty Centers, Home Care

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the aesthetic medicine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of aesthetic medicine.

Aesthetic Medicine Market Definition

Aesthetic medicine refers to a growing field of medicine that is separate from plastic surgery and offers minimally invasive medical procedures to improve patients' pleasure with their physical appearance. These elective operations are carried out on healthy adult patients. The medical aesthetic treatments carried out through these aesthetic medicine products include non-invasive lipolysis, hair restoration and removal, cellulite reduction, wrinkle reduction, skin renewal & resurfacing, and others.

Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aesthetic Medicine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aesthetic medicine market size, aesthetic medicine market drivers and trends, aesthetic medicine market major players, aesthetic medicine competitors' revenues, aesthetic medicine market positioning, and aesthetic medicine market growth across geographies. The aesthetic medicine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

