Flotation Reagents Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.07 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.0%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flotation reagents market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.99 billion in 2023 to $5.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to mining industry growth, increase in mineral processing, growing complexity of ore deposits, cost-effective solutions, increase in recycling activities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The flotation reagents market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in metal demand, shift towards sustainable mining, rapid urbanization and industrialization, emergence of new mineral deposits, stricter environmental regulations.

Growth Driver Of The Flotation Reagents Market

The expanding mining operations are expected to propel the growth of the flotation reagents market going forward. Mining operations refer to actions carried out by an operator on a mine site associated with the extraction of minerals. These activities may include excavating and processing minerals, storing and removing minerals from a place, and any reclamation activities on a mine site. In the mining industry, flotation reagents are used in mineral processing to separate and concentrate ores by altering their surfaces to a hydrophobic or hydrophilic condition.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the flotation reagents market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Johnson Matthey, Solvay SA, Ecolab Inc., Akzo Nobel NV., Huntsman International LLC., Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant AG, Orica Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, Kemira Oyj, Denka Company Limited, Solenis LLC., AECI Limited, Cheminova AS, ArrMaz, CP Kelco US Inc., IXOM Limited, Senmin International Pty Ltd., King Industries Inc., Qingdao Darun Chemical Co Ltd., Kemcore, Cochran Chemical Company Inc., Axis House Pty Ltd., SNF Floerger Group, HYChem Corporation, Yantai Humon Chemical Auxiliary Co. Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc..

Major companies operating in the flotation reagent market are developing an innovative products such as called AI-driven reagent optimization system to gain a competitive advantage and expand their customer base. An AI-driven reagent optimization system is a technology that employs artificial intelligence to enhance and streamline the process of selecting and optimizing chemical reagents for various scientific and laboratory applications, specifically base metal flotation.

Segments:

1) By Type: Flocculants, Frothers, Collectors, Dispersants, Regulators, Solvent Extractors, Modifiers, Other Types

2) By Ore Type: Powder Gold, Iron, Copper, Phosphate, Other Ores

3) By Application: Mining, Mineral Processing, Water and Wastewater Treatment, Leaching and Abrasive Blasting, Explosives and Drilling, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the flotation reagents market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of flotation reagents.

Flotation Reagents Market Definition

Flotation reagents refer to substances used in the mineral flotation process to alter the flotation characteristics of minerals and provide a satisfactory mineral separation result. The flotation reagent application is the most adaptable, efficient, and practical approach to managing the flotation process.

