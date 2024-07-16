Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.58 billion in 2023 to $8.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased focus on engine performance enhancement, market shift from port fuel injection, fuel atomization and combustion efficiency, consumer demand for high-performance vehicles, government incentives for fuel efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued stringency of emission standards, focus on engine downsizing, growing demand for SUVs and crossovers, global shift towards gasoline powertrains.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12117&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market

The rising automobile manufacturing and sales are expected to drive the are expected to propel the growth of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market in the coming future. Automobile manufacturing can be described as the transformation of basic materials into automobiles and their components. Automobile sales refer to the number of motor vehicles manufactured, repaired, and sold. The rising automobile manufacturing and sales are driving the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market as it enhances fuel efficiency and decreases carbon emissions comparatively.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gasoline-direct-injection-gdi-device-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market include Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Eaton Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., BorgWarner Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Dana Incorporated, GDI Technology Inc., Delphi Technologies PLC, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Nexteer Automotive Corporation, TI Fluid Systems, Holley Performance Products Inc., Keihin Co. Ltd., Stanadyne LLC, Engineered Machined Products Inc., High-Performance Industries Inc., Convergence Systems Limited, GP Performance, Hyundai KEFICO Corporation, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc..

Major companies operating in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) market are adopting a strategic partnership approach for product distribution. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Four-cylinder GDI, Six-cylinder GDI, Other Products

2) By Component: Fuel Injectors, Electronic Control Units, Sensors, Fuel Pumps

3) By Operating Mode: Stratified mode, Homogenous mode

4) By Application: Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of gasoline direct injection (gdi) device.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Definition

A gasoline direct injection (GDI) device is a fuel injection system used in advanced two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline-powered engines to inject gasoline directly into the combustion chambers.

The main products of gasoline direct injection (GDI) devices are four-cylinder GDI, six-cylinder GDI, and others. Four-cylinder GDI is a gasoline direct injection device that consists of four cylinders. Four cylinders GDI is used as it produces less friction and maintains more energy. The component includes fuel injectors, electronic control units, sensors, and fuel pumps that have operating modes such as stratified mode and homogenous mode. The gasoline direct injection (GDI) devices are used in passenger cars (PC) and commercial vehicles (CV).

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market size, gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market drivers and trends, gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market major players, gasoline direct injection (gdi) device competitors' revenues, gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market positioning, and gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market growth across geographies. The gasoline direct injection (gdi) device market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-devices-global-market-report

Smart Wearables Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-wearables-global-market-report

Monitor Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monitor-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293