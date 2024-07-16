Intellect Design Arena recognised as a finalist of the 2024 Microsoft Financial Services Award Partner of the Year

We are proud to be named finalists in the Financial Services category, underscoring our commitment to innovation and excellence in the fintech industry.” — Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer, Intellect Design Arena Limited

INDIA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native, API-led microservices-based, multi-product FinTech company for the world’s leading financial and insurance institutions, today announced it has been named a finalist of the Financial Services Award 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Kannan Ramasamy, Chief Partner Officer, Intellect Design Arena Limited said, “We are proud to be named finalists in the Financial Services category, underscoring our commitment to innovation and excellence in the fintech industry. This recognition showcases the transformative impact of our First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai. It is a testament to the exceptionalism of our team whose visionary leadership and creativity propel our achievements. Every innovation, driven by our core values, design thinking, advanced technology, and customer-centric approach, reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our goal to make a substantial impact in the financial sector.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Intellect was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Financial Services Award.

The catalyst for Intellect’s success is its eMACH.ai platform, the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance solution in the market. Featuring an extensive suite of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai equips financial institutions to build future-ready solutions, giving them a competitive edge on the global stage. Intellect’s strategy prioritises customer-centric development, focusing on creating significant business impacts rather than just technology optimisation.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards press release guidelines for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. has the world’s largest cloud-native, API-led microservices-based multi-product platform for Global leaders in Wealth Management, Insurance, Banking and Capital Markets. eMACH.ai, the most comprehensive open finance platform is at the forefront of the BankTech Wave 5, a significant phenomenon that enables banks and financial institutions to move from product and process to design and experience to compose their unique “My Signature Solution”. With over three decades of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives. It offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through its four lines of businesses i.e. Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), Intellect AI and Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC).

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking to create cutting-edge products and solutions for banking and insurance, with design being the company’s key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world’s first design center for financial technology, reflects Intellect’s commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect serves over 270 customers through offices in 57 countries and with a diverse workforce of solution architects, and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs around the world. For further information on the organisation and its solutions, please visit www.intellectdesign.com