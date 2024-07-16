Butadiene Global Market 2024 To Reach $29.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.5%

Butadiene Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Butadiene Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The butadiene market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The butadiene market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.41 billion in 2023 to $14.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry demand, petrochemical industry expansion, economic cycles, consumer electronics boom, oil and gas prices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The butadiene market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable feedstocks, electric vehicle expansion, circular economy initiatives, focus on lightweight materials, healthcare sector expansion. Major trends in the forecast period include supply chain localization, market consolidation and partnerships, rise of smart materials, adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques, resilience planning, customization and tailored solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Butadiene Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12034&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Butadiene Market

The expansion of the automotive industry is expected to boost the butadiene market. The automotive industry is the sector involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, selling, and maintaining automotive vehicles. Butadiene-based materials provide excellent durability, flexibility, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and mechanical stress, making them ideal for automotive applications such as seals, gaskets, hoses, belts, and under-the-hood components.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/butadiene-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the butadiene market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Shell plc., Eni S.p.A., Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Repsol S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Arabia's Basic Industries Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., LG Chem Ltd., Ineos Group AG, INEOS Group Ltd., China National Petroleum Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Borealis AG, Lanxess AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Zeon Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, JSR Corporation, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, TPC Group, Mallard Creek Polymers Inc., AirBoss Rubber Solutions.

Major companies operating in the butadiene market are focusing on innovative products such as expanded polystyrene (EPS) to drive revenues in their market. Post-consumer recycled (PCR) content in EPS contributes to sustainability efforts by reducing the demand for new raw materials, conserving resources, and diverting plastic waste from landfills.

Segments:

1) By Product: Polybutadiene (PBR), Styrene-Butadiene (SBR), Chloroprene, Nitrile Rubber, Acronitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Adiponitrile, Sulfonale, Ethylidene Norbornene, Styrene Butadiene Latex, Other Products

2) By Production Process: C4 Hydrocarbon Extraction, N-Butane Dehydrogenation, From Ethanol, From Butenes

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sale, Indirect Sale

4) By End-User Industry: Plastic And Polymer, Tire And Rubber, Chemical, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the butadiene market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of butadiene.

Butadiene Market Definition

Butadiene, obtained from petroleum, refers to the colorless and highly flammable gaseous open-chain hydrocarbon C4H6 that is used in making synthetic rubbers. It belongs to a class of organic compounds called dienes, which are hydrocarbons that contain two carbon-carbon double bonds. Butadiene is a highly reactive and versatile compound used primarily as a monomer, a molecule that can join together to form a polymer to produce synthetic rubbers.

Butadiene Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Butadiene Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on butadiene market size, butadiene market drivers and trends, butadiene market major players, butadiene competitors' revenues, butadiene market positioning, and butadiene market growth across geographies. The butadiene market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-management-software-global-market-report

Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreational-boating-global-market-report

Yacht Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yacht-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293