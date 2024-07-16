Agricultural Adjuvants Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural adjuvants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.14 billion in 2023 to $4.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for agrochemicals, a rise in crop damage, and a rise in the adoption of agricultural adjuvants in organic farming.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The agricultural adjuvants market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to reducing farming lands, increasing food demand, and rising precision farming practices.

Growth Driver Of The Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Reducing farming lands is expected to boost the agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast period. Available agricultural land is decreasing day by day, which is, in turn, increasing the burden of farmers to produce high yields under limited land resources. Adjuvants are mixed with pesticides to increase their efficacy and penetration to improve crop yield.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the agricultural adjuvants market include Marubeni, Evonik Industries, Solvay Inc., Nufarm Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Nouryon, Croda International PLC, Clariant AG, Stepan Company, New Tiger Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Limited, Excel Crop Care Limited.

Companies in the agricultural adjuvants are coming up with new agricultural adjuvants intended for unmanned aerial vehicle spraying (UAV) to enhance convenience for customers.

Segments:

1) By Type: Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants

2) By Formulation Type: Suspension Concentrates, Emulsifiable Concentrators

3) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

4) By Application: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the agricultural adjuvants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of agricultural adjuvants.

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Definition

Agricultural adjuvants are chemicals used to enhance the efficiency of chemical agents and other pesticide products to eliminate pests and help in building up the response and ability of the pesticides. An agricultural adjuvant is any material (other than water) that is added to an agricultural chemical product to change its physicochemical qualities and/or improve its efficacy. Adjuvants are additives that are either added to the formulation or added to the spray tank to modify chemical fertilizer activity or application characteristics such as better mixing and handling, spray retention, droplet drying and increasing droplet coverage, boosting herbicide cuticle penetration and cellular accumulation, and lowering herbicide leaching through the soil profile are all advantages.

