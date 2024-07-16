Food Robotics Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Food Robotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Food Robotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $4.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food robotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.28 billion in 2023 to $2.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to labor shortages, increasing consumer demand, stringent food safety regulations, rising production costs, globalization of the food supply chain.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food robotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of artificial intelligence (ai), e-commerce and direct-to-consumer trends, expansion of robotics in food service, focus on hygienic design, customization and personalization. Major trends in the forecast period include collaborative robotics (cobots), rapid technological advancements, advancements in robotics technology, blockchain integration for transparency, sustainability-driven innovations.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Food Robotics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11996&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Food Robotics Market

The growing food service industry is expected to propel the growth of the food robotics market going forward. The food service industry encompasses businesses and establishments involved in the preparation, distribution, and sale of food and beverages to consumers. The food service industry uses food robotics to enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and ensure consistency in food preparation, meeting the demands for speed, precision, and hygiene in modern dining establishments.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-robotics-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food robotics market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group, Denso Corporation, ABB Group, Flexicell Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., OMRON Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yasakawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Staubli International AG, Bastian Solutions LLC., Schunk GmbH, Universal Robots AS, Omron Adept Technologies, Epson India Pvt Ltd., Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., Fetch Robotics Inc., Aethon Inc., Picnic Technologies B.V., Zume Inc., IAM Robotics, Xook, Blendid, RightHand Robotics Inc., Asic Robotics AG, Bobacino.

Major companies operating in the food robotics market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to using sidewalk delivery robots for food deliveries. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Type: Articulated, Cartesian, Scara, Parallel, Cylindrical, Collaborative, Other Types

2) By Payload: Low, Medium, High

3) By Application: Palletizing, Packaging, Repackaging, Pick And Place, Processing, Other Applications

4) By End User: Beverages, Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Bakery, Fruits and Vegetables, Confectionery, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the food robotics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of food robotics.

Food Robotics Market Definition

Food robotics refers to the use of robots for processing food and automating various stages of food production like packing and palletizing. The use of robots in food processing processes is more effective, efficient, and sanitary than using human labor.

Food Robotics Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Robotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food robotics market size, food robotics market drivers and trends, food robotics market major players, food robotics competitors' revenues, food robotics market positioning, and food robotics market growth across geographies. The food robotics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fatty Amines Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fatty-amines-global-market-report

Biosurfactants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosurfactants-global-market-report

Antifungals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifungals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293