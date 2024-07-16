Global Brewer’s Yeast Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Brewer’s Yeast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Brewer’s Yeast Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brewer’s yeast market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.46 billion in 2023 to $4.91 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for alcoholic drinks, rising prevalence of aortic stenosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic wounds.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The brewer’s yeast market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for natural and functional ingredients, craft beer boom, expansion of the animal feed industry, population growth and per capita consumer income growth, strong market growth, growing adoption of brewer's yeast in food and nutrition. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovations, growing demand for seamless online purchasing experiences, impact of emerging technologies, influence of mergers and acquisitions, regional dynamics.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Brewer’s Yeast Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12033&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Brewer’s Yeast Market

The increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the brewer’s yeast market going forward. The pharmaceutical industry refers to the sector of the economy that is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and medications. Brewer's yeast has several potential advantages in the pharmaceutical industry as it has a nutrient-rich composition, high vitamin B content, beta-glucans for immune support, chromium for blood sugar regulation, serves as a good source of protein, and has wound healing properties.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brewers-yeast-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the brewer’s yeast market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Nutreco N.V., Sigma-Aldrich, Royal DSM NV, AngelYeast Co Ltd., Alltech Group, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Dawn Food Products Inc., Lallemand Inc., BiOrigin Specialty Products, Leiber GmbH, Northern Brewer LLC, Brewers Supply Group, Titan Biotech Limited, Wyeast Laboratories Inc., White Labs Brewing Co., Omega Yeast Labs LLC, AB Mauri India Pvt Ltd., AEB Group, F.L. Emmert Company, Real Brewer's Yeast, Lesaffre Group, Laffort SA, Bruchem Inc., Inland Island Yeast Laboratories LLC, Scandinavian Formulas Inc..

Major companies operating in the brewer’s yeast market are focusing on innovative products such as premium dry yeast to drive revenues in their market Dry yeast is a particular kind of yeast, that is carefully prepared and processed to guarantee peak performance in a range of baking and brewing applications.

Brewer’s Yeast Market Segments:

1) By Type: Dry Brewer's Yeast, Fresh Brewer's Yeast, Instant Brewer's Yeast, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Salon And Breweries, Departmental And Superstores, Online

3) By Application: Food Supplements, Feed Supplements, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Breweries, Nutraceutical Manufacturers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the brewer’s yeast market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of brewer’s yeast.

Brewer’s Yeast Market Definition

Brewer's yeast refers to a category of yeast produced by the single-celled fungus Saccharomyces cerevisiae. It is a vitamin B supplement for raising bread, brewing beer, creating wine, and other alcoholic beverages.

The main brewer’s yeast types are dry brewer's yeast, fresh brewer's yeast, instant brewer's yeast, and others. Dry brewer’s yeast refers to a granular, pourable powder generated from several unicellular organisms that have been dried. The various distribution channels are salon and breweries, departmental and superstores, and online that are used to channel food supplements, feed supplements, and others. The end users are food and beverages, pharmaceutical, breweries, nutraceutical manufacturers, and others.

Brewer’s Yeast Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Brewer’s Yeast Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on brewer’s yeast market size, brewer’s yeast market drivers and trends, brewer’s yeast market major players, brewer’s yeast competitors' revenues, brewer’s yeast market positioning, and brewer’s yeast market growth across geographies. The brewer’s yeast market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Fuel Tank Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-fuel-tank-global-market-report

Motor Vehicles Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicles-global-market-report

Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-engine-and-engine-parts-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293