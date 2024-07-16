Global Aircraft Seals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aircraft Seals Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft seals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.05 billion in 2023 to $2.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in air travel, an increase in demand for hybrid and electric propulsion aircraft, increasing military spending, and rising disposable income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aircraft seals market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $3.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for small aircraft, an increase in passenger air traffic, growing demand for new fighter jets in developing countries, and growing urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Aircraft Seals Market

The increased demand for hybrid and electric propulsion is expected to propel the demand for the aircraft seals market. Aircraft seals are used as a component that fills gaps between mating surfaces on civilian, military, and commercial aircraft. The innovation of modern aircraft configurations with hybrid-electric propulsion reflects the growing demand for environmentally friendly aviation and shorter travel times. These modern aircraft use hybrid and electric aircraft seals to bind assembly applications, which helps reduce the overall weight of aircraft and fuel consumption while ensuring safety.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the aircraft seals market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Meggitt PLC, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Saint Gobain S.A., Eaton Corporation, TransDigm Group Incorporated, Freudenberg Group, Hutchinson SA, SKF Group, Technetics Group, Xiaogan Ruisheng Mech Elec Mfg Ltd., Sealtech.com Aviation Seals Mfg. Ltd., Sealcon, Sujan Industries, EagleBurgmann India, Eagle Industry Co., Precision Polymer Engineering, Safran SA.

The use of low-temperature fluoroelastomer sealing is a key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft seals market. Low-temperature Fluoroelastomers are elastomeric materials that are employed in some of the roughest settings. It is employed as a static seal or barrier in aircraft applications where quick strain recovery is not required. Companies in the aircraft seals market are focusing on electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cell technology to lead the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Dynamic Seals, Static Seals

2) By Material: Composites, Polymers, Metals

3) By Distribution: OEM, Aftermarket

4) By Application: Engine System, Airframe, Avionics And Electrical System, Flight Control And Hydraulics System, Landing Gear System

5) By End User: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the aircraft seals market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of aircraft seals.

Aircraft Seals Market Definition

Aircraft Seals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aircraft Seals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aircraft seals market size, aircraft seals market drivers and trends, aircraft seals market major players, aircraft seals competitors' revenues, aircraft seals market positioning, and aircraft seals market growth across geographies. The aircraft seals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

