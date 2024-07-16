Chronic Kidney Disease Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chronic kidney disease market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $65.74 billion in 2023 to $70.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to hypertension and diabetes epidemic, aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, healthcare access disparities, medical advances.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chronic kidney disease market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $88.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare policy focus, precision medicine development, rise in obesity rates, growth in chronic diseases, improved healthcare access. Major trends in the forecast period include early screening campaigns, telemedicine and remote monitoring, patient empowerment programs, community-based care initiatives, nutritional therapy integration.

Growth Driver Of The Chronic Kidney Disease Market

The increasing prevalence of kidney disease is expected to propel the growth of the chronic kidney disease market going forward. Kidney diseases refer to a group of conditions that affect the function and structure of the kidneys. Medication for kidney disease is used to control blood pressure in patients and decrease protein loss to halt the progression of kidney impairment, manage symptoms, and avoid consequences.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chronic kidney disease market include fizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Siemens Healthineers AG, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Mission Therapeutics Ltd., Tricida Inc., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., Goldfinch Bio Co, Alio Inc., Monogram Health, Strive Health, Maze Therapeutics, ProKidney Corp.

Major companies operating in the chronic kidney disease market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to study the safety and efficacy of an improved Automated Wearable Artificial Kidney Peritoneal Dialysis (AWAK PD) device. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

Segments:

1) By Diagnosis: Blood Test, Urine Test, Imaging Test, Kidney Biopsy

2) By Treatment: Drugs, Dialysis, Kidney Transplant, ACE Inhibitors, Blood Test, Other Treatments

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

4) By End-User: Hospital And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Dialysis Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chronic kidney disease market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of chronic kidney disease.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Definition

Chronic kidney disease is characterized by the inability of damaged kidneys to efficiently filter blood, resulting in excess fluid and blood waste in the body, potentially leading to health problems. It is commonly caused by diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. It requires careful, ongoing management and has the potential to proceed to end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis or transplant.

Chronic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chronic kidney disease market size, chronic kidney disease market drivers and trends, chronic kidney disease market major players, chronic kidney disease competitors' revenues, chronic kidney disease market positioning, and chronic kidney disease market growth across geographies. The chronic kidney disease market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

