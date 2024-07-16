Global Ferroelectric Materials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Ferroelectric Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ferroelectric materials market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.86 billion in 2023 to $3.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer electronics demand, military and defense applications, medical imaging devices, smart card technology, telecommunications equipment.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ferroelectric materials market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g technology implementation, rise in internet of things (iot) devices, emergence of wearable technology, increased adoption of non-volatile memory, advancements in energy harvesting.

Growth Driver Of The Ferroelectric Materials Market

The rise in the production of electrical appliances and smart devices will boost the ferroelectric materials market. Electrical appliances and smart devices are a wide range of products and devices that utilize electricity to perform specific functions or provide convenient features. The usage of ferroelectric materials in the production of electrical appliances and smart devices enables energy harvesting, touch sensing, and the development of efficient and responsive components for enhanced functionality and user experience.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ferroelectric materials market include Texas Instruments, TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, Rohm Semiconductor, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ferro Corporation, Meggitt Sensing Systems, CeramTec, CTS Corporation, Ferrotec Corporation, Piezo Kinetics Inc., Fuji Titanium Industry Co Ltd., PI Ceramic GmbH, Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co, Noliac A/S, TRS Technologies Inc., Sensor Technology Ltd., KCM Corporation, APC International Ltd., Sakai Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Hongwu International Group Ltd., Sparkler Ceramics Pvt Ltd., Smart Material Corporation, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co Ltd., Shanghai Dianyang Industrial Co Ltd..

Major companies operating in the ferroelectric materials market are focused on product innovations such as memory devices to meet the customer needs. Memory devices are the workhorses of the digital world, storing the information that powers devices and applications.

Segments:

1) By Type: Barium Titanate, Lead Zirconate Titanate, Lead Titanate, Other Types

2) By Material Composition: Inorganic Ferroelectric Materials, Organic Ferroelectric Materials

3) By Application: Ceramic Capacitor, PTC Thermistor, Other Applications

4) By End Use Industry: Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Automotive, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ferroelectric materials market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of ferroelectric materials.

Ferroelectric Materials Market Definition

Ferroelectric materials are defined as dielectric materials in which polarization persists even after the applied electric field has been removed. They are employed to boost energy harvesters' output power.

The main ferroelectric material types are barium titanate, lead zirconate titanate, lead titanate, and others. Barium titanate is an inorganic ferroelectric material. Barium titanate is widely used to produce capacitors, particularly multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). The various material compositions are inorganic ferroelectric materials, and organic ferroelectric materials applied in ceramic capacitors, PTC thermistors, and others. The end uses are electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, automotive, and others.

Ferroelectric Materials Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ferroelectric Materials Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ferroelectric materials market size, ferroelectric materials market drivers and trends, ferroelectric materials market major players, ferroelectric materials competitors' revenues, ferroelectric materials market positioning, and ferroelectric materials market growth across geographies.

