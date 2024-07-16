IntellectAI wins big at Real Innovation Technology Awards 2024

Setting a New Benchmark in the Wealth Industry’s Digital Transformation

Our innovative use of DevSecOps and AI technologies demonstrated the transformative potential of technology in driving sustainable business growth” — Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntellectAI, the Wealthtech and Insurtech arm of global fintech leader Intellect Design Arena, announces its win in the “Best Use of New Technologies” category at the Real Innovation Technology Awards 2024 for its exceptional implementation of advanced technologies at one of the UK’s largest wealth managers.

This accolade recognises IntellectAI’s pioneering efforts in revolutionising the wealth industry through the use of cutting-edge DevSecOps and AI technologies. The company’s innovative solutions have significantly enhanced operational efficiency, bolstered cybersecurity, and improved customer experience, setting a new benchmark for digital transformation in the wealth management industry.

IntellectAI has achieved remarkable results, including:

- Reducing release cycle time by more than half, ensuring faster and more reliable service delivery.

- Saving approximately 18,000 man-hours annually through efficient resource management.

- Strengthening cybersecurity by detecting and mitigating security threats early.

- Improving client satisfaction through rapid updates and hyper-personalised customer experience.

IntellectAI upheld the quality of its implementation through meticulous planning, strategic communication, rigorous testing, continuous evaluation, and comprehensive training. This approach ensured the technical success of the project, cost efficiency, and alignment with strategic objectives.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI. “Our innovative use of DevSecOps and AI technologies has not only set new standards in operational efficiency and client service quality but also demonstrated the transformative potential of technology in driving sustainable business growth. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and our commitment to leading the digital transformation in the financial services industry.”

About IntellectAI

IntellectAI offers a suite of contemporary artificial intelligence products and data insights triangulated from thousands of sources that take a strategic approach to tackling the biggest challenges for the wealth and insurance industries. Our underlying technology powers sophistication with simplicity ensuring an engaging and insightful user journey.

Our AI cloud-native products are known to address the most complex business objectives with the highest accuracy of outcome. Our skilled technical experts and data scientists seamlessly augment our customer teams to accelerate their transformation journey, easily adapting as business models and technology evolve. www.intellectai.com

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. has the world’s largest cloud-native, API-led microservices-based multi-product platform for Global leaders in Wealth Management, Insurance, Banking and Capital Markets. eMACH.ai, the most comprehensive open finance platform is at the forefront of the BankTech Wave 5, a significant phenomenon that enables banks and financial institutions to move from product and process to design and experience to compose their unique “My Signature Solution”. With over three decades of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives. It offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through its four lines of businesses i.e. Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), Intellect AI and Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC).

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking to create cutting-edge products and solutions for banking and insurance, with design being the company’s key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world’s first design center for financial technology, reflects Intellect’s commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect serves over 270 customers through offices in 57 countries and with a diverse workforce of solution architects, and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs around the world. For further information on the organisation and its solutions, please visit www.intellectdesign.com