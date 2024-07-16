Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.25 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.0%

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to chemotherapy advancements, cancer treatment expansion, limited treatment options, increased cancer incidences, neurological research.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to targeted therapies development, neuroprotective agents, integrated care pathways, patient-centered care models, regulatory support. Major trends in the forecast period include novel drug formulations, non-pharmacological interventions, neuroplasticity-based therapies, long-term survivorship support, cognitive behavioral therapies.

Growth Driver Of The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market going forward. Cancer is a disease characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy is a potential side effect of certain chemotherapy drugs used in the treatment of cancer. The chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is subjected to grow as there is a rise of cancer cases globally.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market include Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Abbott Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Amgen Inc., Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Toray Industries, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioMérieux SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc., Quidel Corporation, Laboratories Dr. Esteve S.A. (ESTEVE), Genentech Inc., MediciNova Inc., ChromaDex Corp, WinSanTor Inc., Solasia Pharma K.K., NeuroMetrix Inc., Nemus Bioscience Inc., Aphios Corporation, Kineta Inc., DARA BioSciences Inc., Aptinyx Inc., Apexian Pharmaceuticals Inc., Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Product Innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market. Major companies involved in the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market are focused on innovating new products to improve their observation power and sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Drug Class: Nerve Protective Therapy, Anti-Inflammatory Therapy, Neurotransmitter Based Therapy, Antioxidant, Other Drug Classes

2) By Treatment: Medication, Therapy, Other Treatments

3) By Drug Type: Branded, Generic

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Research Institutes, Specialty Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Definition

Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) refers to a set of symptoms and complications that can develop because of certain chemotherapy drugs used in the treatment of cancer. It is a type of peripheral neuropathy, which involves damage or dysfunction of the peripheral nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market size, chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market drivers and trends, chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market major players, chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment competitors' revenues, chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market positioning, and chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market growth across geographies. The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

