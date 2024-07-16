Global Cervical Cancer Vaccine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cervical Cancer Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cervical cancer vaccine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $82.74 billion in 2023 to $88.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to awareness campaigns and education, government initiatives and vaccination programs, increased incidence of cervical cancer, healthcare provider recommendations, global efforts for women's health.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cervical cancer vaccine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $117.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of vaccination coverage, integration into routine immunization programs, advancements in hpv testing and screening, global advocacy for hpv vaccination, rising focus on adolescent vaccination. Major trends in the forecast period include incorporation of new adjuvants, integration of digital health platforms, innovative vaccine development, public-private partnerships, educational campaigns and advocacy.

Growth Driver Of The Cervical Cancer Vaccine Market

The rising prevalence of cervical cancer cases is expected to propel the growth of the cervical cancer vaccine market going forward. Cervical cancer refers to a type of cancer that affects the lower part of the uterus (womb), the cervix, which connects to the upper part of the vagina. The rising number of cervical cancer cases is mostly driven by a lack of Human papillomavirus vaccines (HPV) vaccination, a lack of hygiene, and insufficient awareness and knowledge about cervical cancer. Cervical cancer vaccines are highly effective in preventing the development of cervical cancer by targeting the high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV).

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cervical cancer vaccine market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi Pasteur, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Moderna Inc., BioNTech SE, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Limited, Serum Institute of India (SII), Walvax Biotechnology Co Limited, Bavarian Nordic A/S, CureVac N.V, Profectus Biosciences Inc., Genexine Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aston Scientific Inc., Ultimovacs ASA, Nykode Therapeutics AS, Heat Biologics Inc., Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc., VBI Vaccines Inc., OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc., Advaxis Inc., Immunovaccine Inc..

Major companies operating in cervical cancer vaccines are focused on collaboration and partnerships to provide reliable services to customers. A strategic partnership is a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

Segments:

1) By Type: Cervarix, Gardasil, Gardasil 9

2) By Distribution Channels: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3) By End-Users: Hospital, Biotechnology Company, Academic And Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cervical cancer vaccine market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of cervical cancer vaccine.

Cervical Cancer Vaccine Market Definition

The cervical cancer vaccine refers to a vaccine that is specifically developed to prevent the occurrence of cervical cancer by targeting the high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV) that are responsible for most cases of cervical cancer. The vaccines stimulate an immune response in the body, producing antibodies that can recognize and neutralize the HPV virus.

