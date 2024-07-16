Global Analytical Standards Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The analytical standards market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.57 billion in 2023 to $1.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emerging markets growth, the stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry, the increasing strict quality regulations for drug manufacturers, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide, and the increased adoption of analytical techniques in pesticide monitoring.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The analytical standards market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government support, the improving healthcare infrastructure or expenditure, the rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality, the greater regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring and control, and patent expiry for major pharmaceutical drugs.

Growth Driver Of The Analytical Standards Market

The rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality are predicted to boost the growth of the analytical standards market over the coming years. Consumption of contaminated and adulterated food comprising chemical compounds, dangerous bacteria, parasites, and viruses produces more than 200 diseases ranging from diarrhea to cancer. Analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry and chromatography are widely employed by food testing laboratories to scan for spoilage and guarantee food safety.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the analytical standards market include Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Mallinckrodt, LGC Standards, Restek Corporation, GFS Chemicals Inc., RICCA Chemical Company, Spectro Analytical Labs, Takara Bio Inc., Shimadzu corporation, GL sciences Inc., Tosoh corporation, TCI chemicals, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited.

Analytical standards companies are investing in the development of analytical standards to meet the new environmental guidelines implemented by various environmental regulators.

Segments:

1) By Type: Organic Standards, Inorganic Standards

2) By Technique: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Titrimetry, Physical Property Testing

3) By Application: Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Raw Material Testing, Dissolution Testing, Microbiology Testing, Physical Properties Testing, Toxicity Testing, Contamination Testing, QA/QC Testing, Proficiency Testing, Other Applications.

4) By End User: Food And Beverages Standards, Forensic Standards, Veterinary Drug Standards, Petrochemistry Standards, Environmental, Pharmaceutical And Life Science Standards, Other End Users.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the analytical standards market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of analytical standards.

Analytical Standards Market Definition

An analytical standard is a high-grade compound and a defined concentration to be used as a calibration standard for a specified experiment. Analytical standards are introduced in all fields such as veterinary, life sciences, food, and beverage, forensics, environmental, and pharmaceutical industries.

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on analytical standards market size, analytical standards market drivers and trends, analytical standards market major players, analytical standards competitors' revenues, analytical standards market positioning, and analytical standards market growth across geographies. The analytical standards market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

