Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbapenem-based antibiotics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.43 billion in 2023 to $4.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to epidemics and pandemics, rise in chronic diseases, healthcare infrastructure growth, rapid urbanization, natural disasters and health emergencies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The carbapenem-based antibiotics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased incidence of hospital-acquired infections, emergence of multi-drug resistant strains, growing aging population, rise in surgical procedures, proliferation of infectious diseases, changing demographics. Major trends in the forecast period include supply chain resilience and security, alternative treatment development, shift towards outpatient settings, growing awareness on antimicrobial stewardship, precision medicine approaches.

Growth Driver Of The Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market

The increasing incidence of bacterial infections is expected to propel the growth of the carbapenem-based antibiotics market going forward. Bacterial infections are infections caused by bacteria, microscopic organisms that can invade the body and cause a range of diseases and symptoms. Carbapenem-based antibiotics treat severe or multidrug-resistant bacterial infections, including those caused by gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Fresenius Kabi LLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Shionogi & Co Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Acurx Pharmaceuticals LLC, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CeramTec GmbH, ACS Dobfar S.p.A, JW Pharmaceutical Corp, Centrient Pharmaceuticals Co, Spero Therapeutics Inc., Kopran Limited, Savior Lifetec Corporation, Amedica Corporation, Flagship Biotech International Pvt. Ltd., Iterum Therapeutics PLC, Cam Carbapenem-based antibiotics BV, Intelicure Lifesciences, Ikeda Corporation.

Product Innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market. Major companies operating in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market are innovating products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Meropenem, Imipenem, Doripenem, Tebipenem, Other Types

2) By Indication: Intra-abdominal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Pneumonia, Bacterial Meningitis, Skin and Skin Structure Infections, Acute Pelvic Infections, Prophylaxis of Surgical Site Infection, Respiratory Tract Infections, Gynecological Infections, Other Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the carbapenem-based antibiotics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of carbapenem-based antibiotics.

Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Market Definition

Carbapenem-based antibiotics are a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics that are highly effective against many bacterial infections. Carbapenem antibiotics are commonly used to treat severe infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, including some strains resistant to other antibiotics.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on carbapenem-based antibiotics market size, carbapenem-based antibiotics market drivers and trends, carbapenem-based antibiotics market major players, carbapenem-based antibiotics competitors' revenues, carbapenem-based antibiotics market positioning, and carbapenem-based antibiotics market growth across geographies.

