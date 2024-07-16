AI In Hardware Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

AI In Hardware Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI In Hardware Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $58.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in hardware market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $20.88 billion in 2023 to $25.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, an increase in penetration of smartphones, and a rise in the adoption of AI hardware in banking, IT, and telecom.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI in hardware market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $58.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing penetration of the Internet, increase in smart cities, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, and growing demand for cloud computing.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global AI In Hardware Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10586&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The AI In Hardware Market

The adoption of AI hardware in banking, IT, and telecom is expected to propel the growth of AI in the hardware market going forward. Banking, IT and telecom are all growing industries. These industries are increasingly leveraging AI technologies to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation. AI hardware is used in banking to enhance fraud detection and prevention, risk management, and customer service. IT companies use AI hardware to analyze large amounts of data from connected devices to detect anomalies and predict when maintenance is required and telecom companies use AI-enabled hardware to analyze network traffic in real-time to identify and fix performance issues.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-hardware-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the AI in hardware market include Qualcomm Technologies, Alphabet Inc., Micron Technology, NVDIA Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel, Apple Inc., IBM, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xilinx, Cambricon Technologies, Graphcore, Kalray, Mipsology, BrainChip Holdings, LightOn, Synetec, Imobisoft, Light IT Global, Webol, Theodo, Digiryte, Innowise Group.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the AI in hardware market. Major companies operating in the AI in the hardware market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Processor, Memory Network, Storage

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Expert Systems

4) By Application: Training And Simulation, Driver Monitoring Systems, Surveillance And Security, Other Applications

5) By End User: Telecommunication And IT (Information Technology) Industry, Banking And Finance Sectors, E-commerce, Robotics, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the AI in hardware market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of AI in hardware.

AI In Hardware Market Definition

AI in hardware refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in hardware devices or systems. This includes the use of machine learning algorithms, deep learning models, and other AI techniques to enhance the functionality, performance, and efficiency of hardware devices such as computers, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

AI In Hardware Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Hardware Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in hardware market size, AI in hardware market drivers and trends, AI in hardware market major players, AI in hardware competitors' revenues, AI in hardware market positioning, and AI in hardware market growth across geographies. The AI in hardware market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Blockchain Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-ai-global-market-report

\

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293