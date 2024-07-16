Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft landing gear market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.31 billion in 2023 to $14.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased adoption of lighter and robust landing gears, increased raw material costs, a rise in air travel, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and increased military spending.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aircraft landing gear market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in passenger air traffic, growing urbanization, and growing demand for new fighter jets in developing countries.

Growth Driver Of The Aircraft Landing Gear Market

The increase in procurement of modern-generation aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft landing gear market. Due to increasing demand for commercial and cargo aircraft worldwide and increasing investments in defense equipment across countries, the demand for landing gear is increasing, which is expected to drive the aircraft landing gear market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the aircraft landing gear market include Safran S.A., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Heroux-Devtek Inc., Melrose Industries PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Triumph Group Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd., AAR Corp., Eaton Corporation, Aircraft Landing Gear Co. Ltd., AMETEK Instruments Pvt Ltd., SPP Nagasaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Aerospace Company, AVIC Aircraft Landing Gear Co. Ltd.

Technological advancements in aircraft landing gear are the key trend being followed by the companies operating in the market. Companies are focusing on manufacturing lighter landing gears with lower complexity.

Segments:

1) By Gear Type: Main Landing Gear, Nose Landing Gear

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

3) By End User: OEM, Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the aircraft landing gear market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of aircraft landing gear.

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Definition

Aircraft landing gear is the undercarriage of an aircraft that supports the aircraft to take off, land, and taxi without any damage. It generally consists of structural members, hydraulics, energy absorption components, brakes, wheels, and tires, and provides direct control of the aircraft through the provisions of integrating supportive systems for the aircraft.

Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aircraft Landing Gear Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aircraft landing gear market size, aircraft landing gear market drivers and trends, aircraft landing gear market major players, aircraft landing gear competitors' revenues, aircraft landing gear market positioning, and aircraft landing gear market growth across geographies. The aircraft landing gear market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

