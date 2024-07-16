Global 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.97 billion in 2023 to $1.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased disability rates, increased demand for orthopedic medical devices, increased joint replacement surgical procedures, advancement in technology, a rise in healthcare expenditure, and emerging market growth.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, rising number of diabetes-related amputations, rising incidences of road accidents and sports injuries, and an increase in demand for joint reconstruction disorders.

Growth Driver Of The 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market

The rising number of amputations due to diabetes will drive the growth of the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market during the forecast period. Amputation is a major complication of diabetes resulting in the surgical removal of a toe, a foot, or part of a leg. Amputation is mainly caused by high blood sugar levels. The rising number of diabetes-related amputations will create a significant demand for 3D orthopedics/prosthetics as the aid in the replacement of a toe, a foot, or part of a leg, supporting the functions of parts being removed.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market include Johnson & Johnson Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Ottobock Inc., DJO Global Inc., Instalimb Inc., Open Bionics, Tangible Solutions Inc., Allegra Orthopedics, DePuy Synthes, Tornier Inc., Corin Group Plc., Covidien PLC, PolyNovo Limited, Exactech Inc., United Orthopedic Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems Victrex, Evonik, Exactech, Stryker Corporation, Allegra Orthopedics, Lepu Medical Technology Company (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Yuwell - Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

Smart wearables are gaining traction in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market. Smart wearables use robotics and artificial intelligence to precisely control the prosthesis by allowing the algorithm to understand electric nerve signals from the patient's muscles.

3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market Segments:

1) By Product Type: Upper Extremity Orthopedic & Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Orthopedic & Prosthetics, Other Product Type

2) By Technology: Conventional, Electric-powered, Hybrid

3) By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic And Prosthetic Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of 3D orthopedics/prosthetics.

3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market Definition

Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices or limbs that are used to replace a missing body part that has been lost due to an accident, trauma, or congenital conditions to improve a person's lifestyle and function.

The main types of products in 3D orthopedics/prosthetics are upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, lower extremity orthopedics & prosthetics, and others. Upper extremity prosthetics are upper limb prostheses that can be used anywhere from the shoulder joint to the fingers. The different technologies include conventional, electric-powered, and hybrid and are used by several sectors such as hospitals, orthopedic and prosthetic centers, rehabilitation centers, and others.

