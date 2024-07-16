Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $47.4 billion in 2023 to $49.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare-associated infections (hais) concerns, surgical site infections (ssis) prevention, regulatory endorsement, increased hospital admissions, rise in chronic diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $61.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to pandemic-driven hygiene measures, growing elderly population, global expansion of healthcare facilities, consumer awareness and demand, government initiatives for infection control. Major trends in the forecast period include environmentally friendly formulations, enhanced packaging designs, innovation in wipe textures, telemedicine and remote care, focus on otc and retail market.

Growth Driver Of The Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market

The increase in surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market going forward. A surgical procedure involves making an incision and using tools to stop or repair disease in a living body. Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes are used in vast and varied surgical procedures to clean potentially hazardous microbes on the skin and prevent the growth of more microbes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market include Cardinal Health Inc., 3M Co, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Ethicon Inc., Coloplast AS, Purdue Products L.P, Owens & Minor Inc., Pal International, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Halyard Health Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Nice-Pak Products Inc., Sage Products LLC, ConvaTec Group PLC, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Dynarex-Corporation, AvaCare Medical LLC, PDI Ltd., Lernapharm Inc., Carenow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Clinicept Healthcare Ltd..

Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Bath Wipes, Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Alcohol-Based Wipes

2) By Application: Surgical Site Infections, Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections, Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Direct Sales

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Market Definition

Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes refer to disposable cloths that contain chlorhexidine gluconate, a skin-killing ingredient, to destroy bacteria. It is used to kill the germs on the skin before surgery.

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Global Market Report 2024 from THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Wipes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market size, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market drivers and trends, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market major players, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes competitors' revenues, chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market positioning, and chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market growth across geographies. The chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

