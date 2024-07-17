INNOCN 40C1R Monitor is Available at $200 Off for Prime Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN is pleased to announce a significant discount on the INNOCN 40C1R monitor for Prime Day. Originally priced at $599.99, this monitor is now available for only $399.99, offering a substantial $200 savings. This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for users seeking to enhance their workstation or gaming setup with a premium monitor.
Featuring a spacious 40-inch display with a sharp 3840x1440 resolution, the INNOCN 40C1R provides expansive screen real estate for both productivity and entertainment. Its 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, ideal for dynamic gaming and multimedia viewing. A rapid 1ms response time minimizes motion blur, delivering a seamless and responsive user experience.
HDR support enriches color and contrast, enhancing visual depth and realism. Adaptive Sync technology prevents screen tearing and stuttering, maintaining smooth visuals during gameplay. Versatile connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C ports, facilitate seamless integration with various devices, offering flexibility in setup configurations.
Designed for ergonomic comfort, the monitor includes an adjustable stand for personalized viewing angles, reducing strain during extended use. Its sleek, modern design complements any workspace or gaming environment, combining style with functionality.
Consider pairing the INNOCN 40C1R with a high-performance gaming PC to maximize your gaming experience and take advantage of its immersive capabilities and visual fidelity.
Don’t miss this exclusive Prime Day offer! Visit our Amazon store to explore the INNOCN 40C1R monitor and discover additional discounts on a wide selection of INNOCN monitors.
Explore more of INNOCN's latest innovations and offerings:
Product link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09N3G9T16
Prime Day Deals 2024 - Japan: https://bit.ly/4cSi0oV
Early Prime Day + Prime Day - USA: https://bit.ly/4cw0erT
INNOCN Amazon Shop: https://amzn.to/4cQIze7
Vote to design products and win: https://bit.ly/votetodesign
About INNOCN
Founded in 2014, INNOCN is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and high quality monitors that enhance your visual experience. Our innovative designs and commitment to excellence ensure that our products meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
For more information, https://www.innocn.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited (INNOCN)
Official Website: https://www.innocn.com
Email: marketing@innocn.com
Media Relations
