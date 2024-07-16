PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 16, 2024 Sen. Robin Hails Strong, Deep Friendship between PH, Czech Republic Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla hailed the strong and deep friendship between the Philippines and the Czech Republic, even as he voiced hopes these ties will endure. Padilla, who visited the Czech Republic to observe how it regulates the use of medical cannabis, noted that while diplomatic ties between the two countries started in 1973 their relationship dates back to the 19th century. "The Philippines commits to further deepening its relationship by fostering economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and strategic partnerships with the Czech Republic," Padilla said in Senate Resolution 1068, "expressing the sense of the Senate" in recognizing the strong ties between the two countries. The resolution was filed last Monday. According to Padilla, it was in Litomerice, a town that was once part of Austria, then Czechoslovakia, that Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal solidified a friendship with Ferdinand Blumentritt, a schoolmaster there. He noted Blumentritt played a significant role in our revolution against Spanish colonialism, as he was believed to have encouraged and even donated money for the publication of Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere," which triggered the Filipinos' movement for independence. "For over 50 years, the relationship between the Filipinos and the Czechs has only grown stronger and went beyond the recorded ties between two historical figures," he noted. On the other hand, he said there are some 7,026 Filipinos now in the Czech Republic engaged in the processing industry, automotive, repair of appliances, manufacturing, IT communications, real estate, health or wellness, and household service work. During the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Czech Republic last March, heads of both states witnessed the signing of a joint communique for a labor consultation mechanism; and the signing of memorandums of understanding between Philippine and Czech business leaders to promote trade and investment. Sen. Robin, Pinahalagahan ang Matatag at Malalim na Ugnayan ng PH, Czech Republic Pinahalagahan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang matatag at malalim na ugnayan ng Pilipinas at ng Czech Republic, at umaasa siyang patuloy na lalago ang pagkakaibigan na ito. Ani Padilla, na bumisita sa Czech Republic upang masdan ang pag-regulate ng medical cannabis, bagama't nagsimula ang diplomatic ties noong ika-5 ng Oktubre, 1973, ang pagkakaibigan nila ay nagsimula noon pang ika-19 siglo. "The Philippines commits to further deepening its relationship by fostering economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, and strategic partnerships with the Czech Republic," ani Padilla sa Senate Resolution 1068, "expressing the sense of the Senate" na kinikilala ang malalim at matatag na pagkakaibigan ng dalawang bansa. Ihinain ni Padilla ang resolusyon nitong Lunes. Ani Padilla, sa Litomerice - isang bayan na noo'y bahagi ng Austria at Czechoslovakia - na nagsimula ang pagkakaibigan ng pambansang bayani Dr. Jose Rizal at ang schoolmaster na si Ferdinand Blumentritt. Dagdag niya, malaki ang naiambag ni Blumentritt sa rebolusyon ng Pilipino laban sa mga Kastila, sa pamamagitan ng paghikayat at pag-ambag ng pera para sa paglathala ng "Noli Me Tangere" ni Rizal, na naging mitsa ng kilusan ng mga Pilipino tungo sa kalayaan. "For over 50 years, the relationship between the Filipinos and the Czechs has only grown stronger and went beyond the recorded ties between two historical figures," ani Padilla. Iginiit din ni Padilla na may 7,026 Pilipino sa Czech Republic na nagtatrabaho sa the processing industry, automotive, repair of appliances, manufacturing, IT communications, real estate, health or wellness, at household service work. Noong state visit ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Czech Republic noong Marso, naging saksi ang pinuno ng dalawang bansa ang paglagda ng joint communique para sa labor consultation mechanism; at paglagda ng memorandums of understanding ng malalaking negosyante ng dalawang bansa para isulong ang kalakalan at pamumuhunan.