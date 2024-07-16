7/13/24 – OFFSHORE WILDLIFE SANCTUARIES CAN NOW BE CLOSED FOR MONK SEAL PUPPING

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 13, 2024

OFFSHORE WILDLIFE SANCTUARIES CAN NOW BE CLOSED FOR MONK SEAL PUPPING

Click on photo to view video

(HONOLULU) – The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has taken action to give added protection to threatened and endangered species, address public safety and allow for timely management of wildlife sanctuaries in urgent situations. Last month’s monk seal birth on Mokulua an island in the Mokulua Islets Seabird Sanctuary, off O‘ahu’s windward coast, was the impetus for the BLNR action on Friday.

The board approved the temporary closure of the Mokulua Islets and delegated authority to the chair to temporarily close or restrict the use of wildlife sanctuaries statewide when deemed necessary. The Mokuluas are popular with residents and visitors with kayaks and paddleboards, but limited space on the beach cannot support both human access and seal pupping. Undue pressure on the seal and pup during this critical time can prompt DLNR intervention in the form of citations and fines.

Disturbances of protected species directly endanger pups and can cause mothers to take defensive actions. Touching or harassing monk seals is prohibited by state and federal law. With the new delegation of authority, the DLNR can act quickly to protect endangered species and people’s health and safety, rather than waiting weeks for the next land board meeting.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) requested the delegation of authority to the chair to close or restrict access to wildlife sanctuaries in 2011, but it was not approved by the BLNR. Subsequently, that board did approve authority to issue various permits related to sanctuary regulations by authorized staff. While the decision in 2011 solved a management need, it lacked expediency to respond to urgent wildlife or safety issues. Staff still needed to wait for the next board meeting to act. This change aims to resolve this outstanding management need.

This delegation of authority requires DOFAW to follow up to seek timely approval from the BLNR to keep a temporary closure or access restriction to any wildlife sanctuary in place after the initial closure.

