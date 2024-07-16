Everest Business Funding Wins Best and Brightest Award Under Leadership of CEO Scott Crockett

Everest Business Funding, led by CEO Scott Crockett, was named one of the 2024 winners of South Florida’s The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the National Association for Business Resources names businesses across the nation to its list of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. This year, one of the winners is Everest Business Funding, founded by Scott Crockett.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For honors businesses that prioritize employees. To be considered, a business must be nominated by an employee or someone directly connected to the company.

This isn’t Everest Business Funding’s first Best and Brightest win, and the repeat award has been made possible by the leadership of Scott Crockett. Everest Business Funding operates under the belief that any business owner can accomplish what they set out to do — they just need the right funding at the right time.

Crockett honed his decisive, effective leadership style long before the business was born. He’s a veteran of the finance sector—in his more than 20 years of work, he’s raised over $250 million in capital, creating thousands of jobs in the process.

He started his career in the finance sector as an investment banker, but he changed course and built his own consumer finance company, Allied Cash Advance, in 1999. He quickly learned how to support and manage employees while handling a growing business.

By the time Crockett sold Allied Cash Advance in 2009, it was generating $60 million in annual revenue, had more than 700 employees, and had more than 250 storefronts across the country.

Crockett then opened Everest Business Funding (the trade name of Whetstone Holdings, LLC) in Miami. He’s now in the business of helping other businesses grow: Everest Business Funding offers revenue based financing to small and medium businesses. This kind of funding helps these companies embark on a journey of growth.

Under Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding has extended its growth mindset beyond the companies it helps to build. Although employees may nominate businesses, The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For works with an independent research firm to evaluate each nominee based on several facets of employee life.

These include employee solutions and benefits, compensation, creative solutions for wellness and well-being, enrichment, engagement and retention, employee education and development, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), work-life balance, employee achievement and recognition, community initiatives and corporate responsibility, and communication and shared vision.

In the hypercompetitive Miami business world, Everest Business Funding is setting an example: a business doesn’t have to choose between success and employee well-being. With a strong leadership team, any company can have it all.

About Scott Crockett

Scott Crockett is the founder and CEO of Everest Business Funding. He is a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in the finance industry. Mr. Crockett’s track record includes raising more than $250 million in capital and creating thousands of jobs. Scott has founded, built, and managed several finance companies in the consumer and commercial finance sectors.