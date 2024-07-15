Sophie's Place Opens to Inspire Young Songwriters, Singers and Musicians at Renown Children's Hospital

NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young and his wife Barb, The Beach Boys and community donors celebrate the grand opening of Sophie’s Place, a new integrative treatment space at Renown Children’s Hospital dedicated to the healing arts.

Reno, NEV., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the grand opening of Sophie’s Place at Renown Children’s Hospital which is supported by The Forever Young Foundation, founded by Barb Young and her husband NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, and designed by Anne Marie and Kent Barton (Sophie’s parents). The Forever Young Foundation has supported the development of eight Sophie’s Places across the United States. The opening at Renown Health is the ninth Sophie’s Place location to provide music therapy to young people in children’s hospitals across the nation.

Two years ago, on June 5, 2022, over 500 generous donors attended a benefit concert by The Beach Boys with front man Mike and his wife Jacquelyne Love, both Nevada residents; and special guests Steve and Barb Young, to help Renown Health Foundation raise a remarkable $1.2 million to construct the first and only Sophie’s Place in Nevada.

Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals celebrity ambassador Steve Young has helped raise over $1 billion to lift up children’s hospitals around the nation. The Forever Young Foundation established Sophie’s Place in 2013 in loving memory of Sophie Barton, a young musician with a passion for helping others, who passed away in 2010. Sophie served and played her guitar at Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah. Sophie's Place was inspired by Barb Young, a close friend of the Barton family and an avid believer in the science of music therapy. Her passion and commitment were crucial in bringing this specialized care to the many pediatric patients and their families served by Renown Children’s Hospital.

“At Renown, we recognize the profound impact that music can have on the healing process,” says Brian Erling, MD, MBA, President & CEO, Renown Health. “We are grateful to Steve and his wife Barb Young, the Forever Young Foundation, Mike and his wife Jacquelyne Love and The Beach Boys and hundreds of community donors for this incredible gift for the region’s only Children’s Hospital. We are excited to see, and hear, how kids will sing, play, dance and create in this new space. We will continue to create a healing environment within our hospitals to support recovery and enhance health and happiness.”

Barb Young says, “Research has proven that music therapy fires the synapses to help create new neuro-pathways to replace those that have been damaged. It increases oxygen-saturation levels, alleviates pain, eases anxiety and depression, assists in fine and gross motor skill development, and so much more. We are honored to partner with Renown Children’s Hospital as we share with you the building of our newest Sophie’s Place space, a music-therapy room which will bring hope, healing and harmony to the children being treated in this special CMN Children’s Hospital.”

Sophie’s Place is fully equipped with musical instruments and games for both children and music therapists to use, allowing patients and their families the opportunity to relax and socialize outside of the hospital room. The space also includes:

Room for individual and group music therapy sessions

Opportunities for patients to record their music

Separate practice, recording and editing rooms

Microphones

Performance space

Comfortable seating

Musical memorabilia and artwork

“Child and family-centered care is fundamental to all of us at Renown Children’s Hospital, which means we understand that comprehensive pediatric medicine goes beyond the clinical aspects,” says Kris Deeter, MD, MBA, FAAP, Chair of Pediatrics, UNR Med and Physician-in-Chief, Renown Children’s Hospital. “Providing our young patients and their families with therapeutic experiences goes hand in hand with the excellent care provided by our physicians, nurses and clinicians. Renown has a team of Child Life Specialists who support this holistic manner of providing care, and Sophie’s Place helps create an environment that supports treatment, recovery and well-being. Together, music and medicine can work in harmony to heal the body, mind and soul.”

Steve Young shared, “through Sophie’s Place, Sophie’s heart continues to beat on.”

“Sophie’s Place is an example of what happens when our community comes together to invest and imagine in all that is possible,” says Greg Walaitis, Renown Health Foundation Chief Development Officer. As a charitable, not-for-profit organization we rely on the generosity of people like Steve and Barb Young, Mike and Jacquelyne Love and The Beach Boys and the many generous donors who helped us raise the funds needed construct this new music therapy room at Renown Children’s Hospital.”

For more information about supporting pediatric care at Renown Children’s Hospital, visit renown.org/Foundation.

