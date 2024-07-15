Moms for America to Play Prominent Role at Republican Convention

Moms to address nation from main stage at RNC

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moms For America will have a robust presence at the Republican National Convention this week, including multiple speakers on the main stage.



“Moms know exactly what’s at stake in this election, and we’re determined to fight for our families and our values,” said Deb Kraulidis, Vice President of Moms For America and host of the MFA podcast. “Faith, family, and freedom are our guiding values, and all of them are going to be on the ballot in November. That’s why we’re mobilizing an army of moms to turn out to vote for the best interests of their children and their families.”

Kraulidis will be among the MFA leaders speaking on the main stage in Milwaukee when she leads the Pledge of Allegiance to kick off the convention. Later that day, Moms For America Action Executive Director Vanessa Faura will address the convention in prime time with a speech about her personal experience as a legal immigrant achieving her American Dream.

"This economy is not working for millions upon millions of American families, and rampant inflation is hurting women – especially moms,” Faura said. “Moms want leaders who understand the issues that affect us and our families, and who will implement solutions that work for us.”

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. You can follow MFA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact: media@momsforamerica.net