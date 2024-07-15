TWOU INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds 2U, Inc. Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of those who acquired 2U, Inc. (“2U” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TWOU) securities during the period of February 9, 2022 through February 12, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until August 12, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On November 9, 2023, the Company announced that 2U and the University of Southern California (USC) would wind down their 15-year collaboration in the Company’s major programs, and that USC would pay approximately $40 million in connection with this exit. The Company also announced it would recognize a total of $80 million in the fourth quarter related to partners seeking a negotiated exit from certain degree programs, which the Company referred to as “portfolio management activities.” The Company disclosed these portfolio management activities would offset a 21% decrease in full course equivalent enrollment, which was primarily driven by “the impact of [its] transition to a new marketing framework in mid-2022.” The Company also revealed fiscal quarterly results, showing Degree Program revenue was flat year over year, that total revenue had decreased 1%, and that the Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 3%. On this news, the price of 2U shares declined by $1.35, or approximately 56.72%, from $2.38 on November 9, 2023 to close at $1.03 on November 10, 2023.

Then, on February 12, 2024, after the market closed, 2U disclosed that due to the Company’s debt, “there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” The Company further disclosed it recognized $88.0 million of revenue from portfolio management activities (i.e., fees negotiated for early partnership contract termination) in the year and it would assume another $10 million from such activities in the first quarter of 2024 and at least $15 million in full-year 2024. The Company also announced its full year revenue of $946 million, significantly missing the Company’s guidance of $965 million to $990 million, and revealed Degree Program Segment revenue, Alternative Credential Segment Revenue, and total revenue, all decreased 2% year over year. The Company also issued full year 2024 guidance, estimating revenue would continue to decline from $946 million, to $805 million to $815 million. On this news, the price of 2U shares declined by $0.55 or approximately 59.33%, from $0.92 on February 12, 2024 to close at $0.37 on February 13, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that: (1) the Company was unable to sustain relationships with key universities and organizations; (2) as a result, certain degree programs and partnerships failed to materialize or were cancelled; (3) the Company’s transition to a platform company would lead to a decrease in full course equivalent enrollments; and (4) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or longevity of its contractual agreements and/or revenue sources.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 2U securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

