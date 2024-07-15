WYDOT ADVISORY ON NORTH PLATTE USAGE UNDERNEATH INTERSTATE 25 CONSTRUCTION AREA

CASPER - On Thursday, July 18, crews with Ames Construction will begin removing the existing southbound Interstate 25 bridge over the North Platte River in Casper.

This process includes the removal of the concrete decking and underlying steel girders, which cross the river. Though Ames and WYDOT will take measures to prevent debris from falling into the river during this demolition, it’s advisable to those using this portion of the river to portage around the construction area.

As with any demolition or construction project, unforeseen issues can arise at any time. Therefore until the bridge is removed (estimated to be completed by Aug. 3), we strongly encourage anyone using the river to avoid this area. This advisory is in effect during working hours of 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday, until the bridge has been removed.