Petition Summary Rejected Due to Title Omission

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the petition summary of an untitled proposed constitutional amendment seeking to add an article and a section to the Ohio Constitution.

The Attorney General’s Office received the summary, which aims to repeal constitutional immunities and defenses in cases alleging civil-rights violations by governmental units and public employees, on July 5.

As laid out in Ohio Revised Code 3519.01, the Attorney General’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the petition summary fairly and truthfully summarizes the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The summary language does not meet this requirement.

A response letter sent to the petitioners says, “The lack of a title alone provides sufficient cause to reject the submitted petition, and the petition is rejected on that basis.”

The full text of the rejection letter and the petition can be found here.

