Governor Cooper Kicks Off Annual School Supply Drive to Support Public Schools, Students and Teachers Across North Carolina

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive, encouraging people across the state to donate school supplies in support of public schools, students and teachers. North Carolina teachers spend on average, up to $750 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies each year.

“It’s unfortunate that teachers still have to dip into their own pockets to buy some of the school supplies for their classrooms and this is a way all of us can help,” said Governor Cooper. “Donating school supplies is a way to support the learning environment while giving our teachers the respect they deserve.”

The Governor’s School Supply Drive will run from July 15 to August 9, 2024. As in past years, the State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) and Communities in Schools of North Carolina are partnering with the state to collect and deliver the school supplies to classrooms. The North Carolina Parent Teacher Association (PTA), the Boys and Girls Club of North Carolina and the North Carolina Association of Public Charter Schools are also partnering to help deliver supplies to classrooms this year. This is Governor Cooper’s eighth school supply drive, after conducting one each year of his term to support public school teachers.

The Governor’s proposed budget invests substantially in public schools and a sound basic education required by the constitution for every student with an increase in teacher pay by 8.5% with a $1,500 retention bonus, and a $1 billion investment in public schools across North Carolina. This investment includes funding to help hire more educators, nurses, counselors, social workers, school psychologists and turnaround coaches.

“Our branch presence in all 100 counties makes this initiative a natural fit for the Credit Union, and we are so pleased to continue our support for North Carolina educators and students by serving as statewide collection sites for this campaign,” said SECU President and CEO Leigh Brady. “We welcome everyone to stop by any of our branches to drop off their donated school supply items. Please join us in making this our best year yet.”

“Data shows that teachers spend on average $500-700 on school supplies each year to help their students succeed,” said Jill Cox, President and CEO for Communities In Schools of North Carolina. “Communities In Schools (CIS) affiliates across North Carolina know all too well how having the right tools to start the school year strong allows students to show up and engage in the classroom and with their peers without unnecessary barriers to success. CIS is thrilled to continue to support the Governor’s School Supply Drive because by working together, we can remove more barriers to student success before students even enter the classroom this year.”

Requested supplies include:

Paper - all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

Dry erase markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

Donation bins will be located in all State Employees’ Credit Union locations across the state. North Carolina residents can contribute by dropping off items at a SECU location or by organizing their own drive at their workplace.

At the conclusion of the drive, volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina, the North Carolina PTA, VolunteerNC, the Boys and Girls Club of North Carolina and the North Carolina Association of Public Charter Schools and Governor Cooper’s cabinet members will help distribute the supplies to public school classrooms across the state.

The Governor’s School Supply Drive is part of Governor Cooper’s ongoing commitment to public education. Governor Cooper has declared 2024 the “Year of Public Schools,” and is spending this year highlighting North Carolina’s strong public schools, teachers and staff across the state to show the positive impacts of a well-funded public education system on the state’s economy and communities.

Governor Cooper’s School Supply Drive is offered in partnership between the North Carolina Governor’s Office, State Employees’ Credit Union, Communities In Schools of North Carolina, North Carolina Business Committee for Education, the North Carolina PTA, the Boys and Girls Club of North Carolina, the North Carolina Association of Public Charter Schools and VolunteerNC (the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service).