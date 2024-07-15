U.S. Army Soldier-Athletes Chase Olympics Dreams This Summer

Media tour conducted in partnership with D S Simon highlighting how Soldier-athletes are serving their country in more ways than one as part of two of America's greatest teams: the U.S. Army and Team USA

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army is known for keeping Soldiers in tip-top physical and mental shape, but now a handful of these Soldiers will put their training to the test as they represent America in another uniform this summer.



A group of remarkable U.S. Army Soldiers have qualified to compete for gold in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, highlighting the spirit of resilience and excellence that defines the Army.

Staff Sgt. William Hinton and Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, two Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), will be competing for Team USA in Paris.

A media tour was conducted where they spoke about their unique journeys to the Army and then the Olympics; how they balance life as a Soldier and accomplished athletes; and the training, resources, and support the Army has provided them throughout their service.

Staff Sgt. William Hinton began competing in shooting at a young age, coming from a family of shooters and hunters. This summer, he’s chasing Olympic Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Prior to joining the Army in 2016 as an Infantryman, Staff Sgt. Hinton was an avid sporting clay shooter, winning on a national and international stage.

Sgt. Sagen Maddalena’s work ethic and determination are now taking her to her second Olympic Games. As a kid, she would practice shooting for hours on end, motivated by her goal of competing against – and beating – the best of the best in the sport. Her skills were noticed by the leaders in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) who encouraged her to join the Army. She enlisted as a Cannon Crewmember in 2019 while also gaining the support to take her skills to the next level.

The legacy of elite Army athletes spans more than 75 years across several Olympics sports like ruby, luge, bobsled, track and field, and more. Since 1948, the U.S. Army has sent more than 600 Soldier-athletes to the Summer and Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, earning more than 120 total medals across various sports and disciplines.

For more information, visit GoArmy.com

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Michael O’Donnell

Senior Producer/Director of Technical Services

E: modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dff1b2f0-8e80-4be0-8abb-7fcbc86bc853