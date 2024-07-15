PacBio to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.



The call will be webcast and may be accessed at PacBio’s website at https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT)

Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 1-888-349-0136

International: 1-412-317-0459

If using the dial-in option, please join the call ten minutes before the start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the “PacBio Q2 Earnings Call.”

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

