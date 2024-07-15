Investors Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Investors Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Oddity has “misrepresented itself as an ‘online-only’ company” when it actually owns and operates 43 stores and 6 beauty schools in Israel, which are “likely a material contributor to [the Company’s] DTC earnings.” Additionally, the report states that the brick-and-mortar operations “[remain] unaudited to date,” despite Israeli law requiring every company to be audited.

On this news, Oddity’s stock price fell $3.02, or 7.4%, to close at $37.97 per share on May 21, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

