SINGAPORE, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 15, 2024.



OKX DEX Now Supports Kaspa Coin Trading

OKX DEX is excited to announce the support of the Kaspa Coin (KAS) for trading. This integration enables users to seamlessly trade Wrapped Kaspa coin directly through the OKX DEX, enhancing the trading experience with increased versatility and convenience.

Kaspa, the world's first blockDAG, is recognized as the fastest, open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 blockchain. Built on a proof-of-work engine with single-second block intervals, Kaspa offers instant transaction confirmation and unparalleled scalability.

The addition of Kaspa coin trading brings significant benefits to OKX Wallet users, allowing them to access this innovative cryptocurrency directly from their wallets. Users can leverage OKX DEX's advanced trading solutions and extensive liquidity sources to execute trades at competitive prices.

To start trading Kaspa coin, users can simply access the OKX DEX platform, connect their wallets, and select Kaspa coin for trading. The platform supports multi-chain trading, enabling users to take full advantage of cross-chain functionalities.

This integration aligns with OKX DEX's commitment to expanding its ecosystem and providing users with cutting-edge trading options in a decentralized, efficient, and secure environment.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com