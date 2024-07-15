El Mayor Clásico shakes up merenhouse scene with latest hit "Bailar"

MIAMI, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ole Communication.- The acclaimed urban artist, El Mayor Clásico, known for his unmatched energy and ability to create hits like “No Tengo Para,” “Versace,” and “Prendi,” embarks on a new musical journey with the release of his song "Bailar," which is now available on all digital platforms.



"Bailar" is a vibrant merenhouse track that El Mayor takes to another level, once again proving why he is one of the most influential artists in Dominican urban music. The song is composed by him along with Emmanuel Reyes, Juan Alberto Gomez, and Jairo Antonio Bautista Peralta, and produced by Bryan Peguero (B One).

The track reflects his artistic evolution and his commitment to maintaining the freshness that has propelled him to the top, now exploring new musical fusions. The video was directed by a top-tier creative team and features a mix of striking visuals at the Faro Colon in Santo Domingo, with infectious choreography that captures an eclectic style.

Since his beginnings in the 24 de Abril neighborhood, El Mayor Clásico has left an indelible mark on music. With 14 years of career and over a billion views on YouTube, El Mayor Clásico is a figure whose influence extends beyond music, reaching cinema screens with leading roles on four occasions and significant advertising campaigns for renowned global brands.

El Mayor is stronger than ever, now with a new team alongside the record label Aparataje Music Group, whose CEO and founder Jairo Bautista has strongly positioned his companies and was named by Forbes magazine as one of the country's 30 Business Promises, also leaving a mark in the world's most important music magazines such as Rolling Stone and Latin Billboard, which highlights his work as an executive and music business educator for artists, mentioning him as part of a "new generation of Dominican executives with deep business knowledge."

