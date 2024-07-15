RAJANT AND ESG SOLUTIONS OFFER NEXT-EVOLUTION SEISMIC AND MICRO-SEISMIC DATA-TO-SURFACE MONITORING FOR UNDERGROUND MINES

Rajant Kinetic Mesh Wireless with ESG Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Testing Successfully Completed at Canada’s NORCAT Health and Safety Center

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and ESG Solutions, an industry-leading micro-seismic solutions provider for the oil and gas, mining, and geotechnical industries, have completed another round of successful underground mine testing at Sudbury, Canada’s NORCAT health and safety center. With Precision Time Protocol (PTP) put in place by ESG, Rajant can enhance client’s technologies and programs - from communications and productivity to privacy and security – by carrying mission-critical data wirelessly from the mine to the surface. PTP does not perform well and is unreliable on other wireless network options. With Rajant Kinetic Mesh, PTP performs appropriately to provide the mining industry with microsecond precision, which is required for scaling to more advanced, next-generation automation systems.

According to ESG’s Director of Engineering Chris Hawryluck, “Offering to our mining clients wireless PTP time synchronization of our micro-seismic data, as well as the wireless transfer of the data, will give customers the flexibility to rapidly and cost-effectively expand a micro-seismic monitoring system to new excavations in a mine and lower network maintenance costs.”

Rajant Sales Director for Canada Darrell Gillis adds, "Both PTP and wireless communications are critical for large-scale automation. Rajant's extremely low latency and high reliability are essential for enabling wireless PTP over multi-hop, mobile wireless networks. The practical application for this is to eliminate fiber runs from sensors at remote areas of the underground levels. The data packets can now be transmitted wirelessly from the sensor to the closest fiber switch at the substation or the shaft station."

Technological advances in underground and open-pit mining will be on display at MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas. From September 24th to 26th, 2024, visit Rajant at the Las Vegas Convention Center Booth #10741.

About ESG Solutions

Founded in 1993, ESG Solutions (Engineering Seismology Group or ESG) provides industry leading microseismic solutions for the oil and gas, mining and geotechnical industries. ESG helps operators improve safety, optimize production, reduce costs and mitigate risk associated with hydraulic fracturing, thermal enhanced oil recovery, underground and open-pit mining, waste-water injections, natural gas storage, carbon sequestration and geotechnical applications. ESG is headquartered in Kingston (Canada), with operations in Houston, Calgary and Bogota, and with sales representatives in Beijing, Brisbane, and Mexico.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

