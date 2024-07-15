Submit Release
Akoya Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 5, 2024, and Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

Akoya also announced that management will be presenting or doing fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference
    • Tuesday, August 13 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    • Friday, September 6 at 1:05 PM ET

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern
media@akoyabio.com


