PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – July 15, 2024

Media Contact:

Michael Nucci, Hazardous Waste Section Supervisor

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-522-0287, Michael.Nucci@Vermont.gov

DEC on How to Safely Pump Out Basements

Montpelier, Vt. – Recent flooding in central and northern Vermont caused many basements to fill with water and, in some cases, resulted in a release of oil from heating oil tanks in the basement. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is offering guidance for basement cleanup.

If there is no evidence of oil in the water – such as an oil sheen (nothing floating on the water or no oil odor) – the water may be pumped out to the ground (preferably) or storm drains.

When oil or petroleum is present floating on the water in a basement or container, report the situation to DEC at 802-828-1138.

DEC contractors will remove contaminated sediments and flood waters at no cost to the homeowner. Contractors will pump out the basement from the top of the liquid surface to recover any floating oil first. (Pumping liquid out from the floor level or below the liquid surface will likely cause floating oil to coat everything in the basement making for a more significant cleanup.)

Once any oil is skimmed off the water or if there is no evidence of oil or an oil sheen floating on the water, it may be pumped out to the ground.

Basements with oil and water should only be pumped out to the ground surface outside after consulting with the DEC.

If contractors or vac trucks are not available to remove the oil from basement water first, DEC will work with you to provide guidance on how to pump the water from the top down to ensure the oil is removed first followed by water only.

For more information on flood recovery resources from the Agency of Natural Resources visit https://ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.

###

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

Non-Discrimination Notice:

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) operates its programs, services, and activities without discriminating on the basis of race, religion, creed, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), ancestry, place of birth, disability, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or breastfeeding (mother and child).

Language Access Notice:

Questions or Complaints/Free Language Services ǀ SERVICES LINGUISTIQUES GRATUITS | भाषासम्बन्धी नि:शुल्क सेवाहरू ǀ SERVICIOS GRATUITOS DE IDIOMAS ǀ 免費語言服務 | BESPLATNE JEZIČKE USLUGE ǀ БЕСПЛАТНЫЕ УСЛУГИ ПЕРЕВОДА | DỊCH VỤ NGÔN NGỮ MIỄN PHÍ ǀ 無料通訳サービス ǀ ነጻ የቋንቋ አገልግሎቶች | HUDUMA ZA MSAADA WA LUGHA BILA MALIPO | BESPLATNE JEZIČKE USLUGE | အခမဲ့ ဘာသာစကား ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများ | ADEEGYO LUUQADA AH OO BILAASH AH ǀ خدمات لغة مجانية: anr.civilrights@vermont.gov or 802-636-7827.