In Vitro Diagnostics Expert Joins Kepley BioSystems Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepley BioSystems is pleased to announce that David Phillips has joined its advisory board. As an in vitro diagnostics expert and C-suite consultant, Phillips began his distinguished career in laboratory medicine after completing his BS from Memphis University, with continuing real-world and executive development thereafter at the University of Virginia.
Phillips is a pioneer in coagulation products, bringing a wealth of knowledge and innovation to Kepley BioSystems. Having optimized sustainable horseshoe crab husbandry and harvesting of Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) from them, the company is working on LAL methods to rapidly detect sepsis, a leading cause of mortality with growing impact in healthcare, worldwide. Timely detection and treatment are keys to reducing its impact.
Describing this ancient species, Phillips observed, “Their blue blood is the evolutionary forerunner of the human clotting cascade. Attuned to detecting pathogens, it has protected them for over 450 million years.” Reflecting on the Kepley screening assay promising significant societal and economic benefits, Phillips added, “…We have the potential for a paradigm shift from traditional culture-based methods to detect infectious disease that may likewise evolve from sustainable horseshoe crab reagents.”
“With surveillance and screening susceptible inpatients, we could identify and treat bloodborne infections before they manifest clinically,” Kepley co-founder, Anthony Dellinger observed. “Earlier detection could save lives, as well as mitigate healthcare costs and the antimicrobial resistance challenges intrinsic to treatment delays.”
At Kepley, Phillips joins three experts in coagulation, including Frank LaDuca, PhD, Jerrold Levy, MD, and Terry Brady. The horseshoe crab program at Kepley dates to 2016, when company founders garnered the support of Bill Jones III, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Lance Toland, a Georgia naturalist, emphasizing the importance of state-backed conservation efforts. Rachel Tinker-Kulberg, PhD, a leading expert from the University of California San Diego in molecular biology, genetics, agriculture, and aquaculture of atypical species, joined the team in 2017 and has been instrumental in driving their diagnostics and microbiology efforts.
About Kepley BioSystems: Kepley BioSystems is a North Carolina-based life sciences biotech operating out of Gateway Research Park (GRP) in collaboration with the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), comprised of a partnership between the North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University (NCA&T) and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). Kepley BioSystems was founded in 2013 with a mission to emerge disruptive innovations to achieve global solutions. Having been primarily grant-funded, Kepley is seeking commercial partners and/or equity investors to help realize its full potential in multi-billion-dollar markets across the company's portfolio. For more information, visit: http://www.kepleybiosystems.com/.
