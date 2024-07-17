Salem Baptist Church Hosts Second Annual Fresh Fades and Flat Irons Community Back to School Free Hairstyling Event

OMAHA, NE, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new school year approaches, Salem Baptist Church is thrilled to announce its second annual community Back to School free hairstyling event. This community-focused initiative, which will take place Monday, Aug. 12, and Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day aims to assist families in preparing their students for a successful school year.

"We believe a fresh perspective can instill confidence and enthusiasm in students as they embark on a new school year," said Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, Sr. Pastor. Salem will be offering free haircuts and limited styling. Families can sign up starting July 29; all services are by appointment only.

What to Expect:

● Skilled stylists for fresh fades and trendy hairstyles

● Participants should come with their hair already shampooed to achieve their perfect look

● Enjoy delicious food while waiting for service

● Limited slots are available, so early booking is important

"Our hope is that this outreach effort will enable Salem to tangibly demonstrate the love of Christ while helping families save money and get excited about the upcoming school year," said youth pastor Min. Brandon Whitaker. "As a church, we are committed to supporting the community's psychological needs, providing essentials like food, shelter, and clothing, and guiding them to experience the light and love of Jesus Christ."

"Salem has traditionally celebrated Back to School with tangible gifts for students and student rallies, including prayers for the school year," said Tammy Brown, Board of Trustees member and church volunteer. "We want our community excited about the new school year. There is a long list of items to purchase when children return to school, including physicals, clothes, shoes, school supplies, lunch money, and hair styling. We aim to provide a memorable experience and a sense of empowerment to the youth in our community."

Please call the church office at (402) 455-1000 if you’d like to support as a volunteer, barber or stylist.

This year's event builds on the success of last year's inaugural Fresh Fades and Flat Irons event, which saw an enthusiastic response from the community. We are excited to continue this tradition and look forward to seeing even more families participate in this year's event. The overwhelming support and participation we received last year showed us the incredible impact such an event can have, and we are committed to making this year's event even better.

About Salem Baptist Church

Led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints, and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Salem is home to the most prominent African American church population in Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played essential roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha and the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.

For more information, contact Brandon Whitaker Salem Baptist Church at (402) 455-1000 Ext 133 or email him at bwhitaker@salembc.org.