NLRB Overrules Metal Powder Products' Election Objections, Affirming Workers' Union Victory

MPP's Actions Highlight Pattern of Worker Suppression Amid Election Objections and ULP Charges

Campbellsburg, Ind., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) decisively recommended that Metal Powder Products' (MPP) objections to the April 10th union election be overruled, where a majority of workers at the Campbellsburg plant voted to join the industrial division of the Communications Workers of America (IUE-CWA). This ruling underscores MPP's persistent and underhanded attempts to obstruct its employees' rights to unionize and seek fair representation.

Following a thorough review, the NLRB’s hearing officer found no credible evidence to substantiate MPP's allegations or to rerun the election. Consequently, the hearing officer overruled the objections in their entirety, confirming the legitimacy of the workers' decision to unionize and shedding light on ongoing concerns regarding MPP's treatment of its workforce.

Recently, IUE-CWA filed several Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges against MPP, alleging the company engaged in unlawful conduct. These charges included unlawful interrogation, perceived surveillance, and removal of union materials from workers' personal spaces. Together with MPP's baseless election objections, these actions underscore a troubling pattern aimed at suppressing workers' rights.

"MPP's attempts to disenfranchise its workers and sow discord have been exposed," said Carl Kennebrew, President of IUE-CWA. "Our members stand united, committed to achieving a workplace where their rights are respected and their voices heard. They will not be silenced by the company’s bullying and intimidation tactics."

MPP, owned by Mill Point Capital, a New York-based private equity firm managing over $1.4 billion in capital commitments, faces increasing scrutiny regarding corporate responsibility and ethical governance. Investors and stakeholders alike should consider the implications of supporting companies that prioritize profits over fair treatment of their workforce.

Despite MPP's efforts to delay and contest the election, the workers at the Campbellsburg plant remain steadfast. They have elected a bargaining committee and stewards, with the first bargaining session scheduled for July 22nd. This group, comprising approximately 160 workers, will join workers at two IUE-CWA-represented facilities in Pennsylvania.

"The solidarity and determination of our members are unwavering," Kennebrew added. "As we enter negotiations, we remain committed to securing improved conditions and a brighter future for all employees at MPP."

IUE-CWA is the industrial division of Communication Workers of America representing a force of 150,000 active and retired men and women united collectively to seek dignity on the job and a secure future for ourselves, our children and all future generations.

