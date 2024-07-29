Xcede Launches in Miami

We're thrilled to announce the launch of our new Miami office, marking an exciting growth step. We're eager to explore opportunities, build our team, and bring our expertise to this vibrant US city.” — added Brett Marsh, US Managing Director

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcede, a global leader in technology recruitment, has expanded its presence with the launch of its office in Miami. Specializing in connecting companies with exceptional professionals across Data, AI & Machine Learning, Product, Software, Cloud, and Cyber sectors, Xcede's new office marks a strategic move to bolster its capabilities in the dynamic technology landscape of South Florida.

Founded in 2003, Xcede has built a reputation for delivering top-tier talent solutions tailored to the specific needs of businesses, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. The launch of Xcede's Miami Office underscores its commitment to meeting the growing demand for specialized technology expertise in the region.

Xcede's comprehensive service offerings include interim consulting, outsourced recruitment projects, permanent talent acquisition, and executive appointments. These solutions are designed to provide businesses with the agility and expertise required to navigate today's competitive business environment effectively.

The expansion into Miami not only enhances Xcede's geographical reach but also underscores its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. Brett Marsh, US Managing Director added, “We’re thrilled to launch our new Miami office, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. We look forward to building our team of experts and supporting local talent and industry growth”. By establishing a presence in Miami, Xcede aims to contribute positively to the local economy and community by creating job opportunities and supporting initiatives that promote diversity and equity within the technology sector.

About Xcede:

