NEW COMPARISON: Prescription Rx Prices 50-90% Less Expensive from Canada than Leading U.S. Pharmacy Prices

US vs Canada Drug Price Comparison

CPPI Calls On Congress to Act Now to Ensure American Access to Affordable Rx

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) released a new price comparison of the most sought-after brand-name prescription drugs revealing that average Canadian drug prices are 50% to 90% less expensive than leading U.S. pharmacy prices.

Last week, President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders issued a warning in USA Today to pharmaceutical companies stating, “If Novo Nordisk and other pharmaceutical companies refuse to substantially lower prescription drug prices in our country and end their greed, we will do everything within our power to end it for them.”

“Today the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation calls on Congress and President Biden to take action without further delay to ensure Americans' access to affordable prescription drugs. Millions of Americans, fed up with waiting for lower drug prices, are already turning to personal prescription importation to find prices 50-90% less expensive from safe licensed international pharmacies,” says CPPI Executive Director Jack Pfeiffer. “It is time for Congress and the Administration to step up and pass legislation, like the Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act (H.R. 8848 introduced by Rep. Jan Schakowsky), that will ensure and expand Americans’ access to affordable prescription drugs. The consequences of failing to act or denying Americans access to affordable medications are life and death.”

Canadian vs. U.S. Drug Price Savings

CPPI’s drug price comparison findings are consistent with U.S. Health and Human Services data showing that identical medications from Canada cost up to 90% less than the price charged in the United States, with the top 60 drugs sold in America costing nearly four times as much as Canada.

DRUGS ACT THREATENS ACCESS

Given rising inflation and increased living costs, CPPI advocates that “Americans need more access to affordable prescription medications, not less.” The organization recently pushed back against the introduction of the Domain Reform for Unlawful Drug Sellers Act (DRUGS Act) [S. 4108]. CPPI argues that the bill introduced by Florida Senator Marco Rubio, would deny Americans access to safe and affordable daily prescription medicines from licensed international pharmacy websites.

“The DRUGS Act puts lives in jeopardy, and is the wrong direction for America,” says Pfeiffer.

HOW TO SAVE ON Rx SAFELY

Purchasing prescription medications for importation from licensed and certified online Canadian pharmacies is safe and easy. Annually, Americans receive over one million prescriptions from online Canadian pharmacies. For decades, FDA guidance has helped people safely import medications.

SAVINGS

2023 CPPI survey data shows that Americans importing prescription drugs save an average of $410 a month -$4,920 a year- on medication from licensed Canadian pharmacies. Ninety-five percent of respondents cited the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. as the primary reason for ordering from licensed online Canadian pharmacies. Ninety-three percent of respondents say that addressing the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. is important to how they will vote in the next election.

COMPARISON METHODOLOGY & NOTES

CPPI’s price comparison reflects prices for top-selling brand-name medications using the most common strengths prescribed to patients. Prices recorded as of July 9, 2024. Pricing and discounts do fluctuate day by day. The recorded percentages reflect savings offered by certified online Canadian pharmacies over the lowest U.S. discount price, be those from Amazon Prime or a traditional U.S. pharmacy as reported by GoodRx. All prices are in U.S. dollars. This comparison reflects prices without insurance.

Canadian mail-order prescription pricing is calculated using the average price of pharmacies certified by the Canadian International Pharmacy Association (CIPA). Canadian product pricing is for Health Canada-approved brand-name products, dispensed by a pharmacy licensed in Canada.

Prices for U.S. pharmacies were compared through AmazonPharmacy and GoodRx, and the lowest discount/coupon prices are reflected in the U.S./GoodRx column. GoodRx gathers current prices, coupons, and discounts from leading traditional pharmacy operators including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Costco, Safeway, Albertsons, Publix and other pharmacies.