Flood Mitigation Project in Westchester County Begins

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on a $26.1 million flood mitigation project along U.S. Route 6/State Route 202 at the Annsville Circle in the Town of Cortlandt, Westchester County. This resiliency project will raise the circle as well as a half-mile section of flood-prone U.S. Route 6/State Route 202, creating a more reliable travel network and driving experience along this critical corridor just east of the Hudson River.

“Last July, dozens of state roads in the Hudson Valley were affected by one of the most intense and devastating storms in years, causing mass flooding and road closures, and overwhelming communities,” Governor Hochul said. “Resilient infrastructure is necessary to ensure public safety, and this project in Westchester County exemplifies our commitment to tackle the growing threat of global climate change head on.”

The project will raise the circle by four feet and a half-mile section of U.S. Route 6/State Route 202 by seven feet to create a more resilient connection that will be safer and operate more reliably in extreme weather events caused by climate change. It is one of the first NYSDOT projects to use lightweight fill material manufactured from recycled glass. The foamed glass is one of the most environmentally friendly lightweight fill materials available and will be manufactured in the region. Additionally, the use of this product will reduce the construction schedule by as much as a year.

This project will also utilize geosynthetic reinforced soil technology to stabilize the edges of the embankment, utilizing layers of materials, such as fabrics, grids, and meshes, to strengthen and hold the soil in place. This technology is also used to support bridges, roads, slopes, and other structures that need a stable foundation, including the nearby Popolopen Bridge, which was damaged during last year’s historic flooding. It will not only save valuable space but will allow for two-way traffic to be maintained during the majority of construction.

The center of the roundabout will be landscaped with native shrubs, and LED street lighting will be installed in the vicinity to improve nighttime safety. New pedestrian crosswalks will also be added at the roundabout to enhance safety, and a shared use path will connect Paddlesports Park with the Jan Peeck Bridge over Annsville Creek, allowing recreational users a passageway to access Annsville Preserve Park and the Hudson River.

An adjacent project along U.S. Route 6/State Route 202 over Putnam Creek is replacing a culvert with a new structure, which is expected to be complete by summer of 2024.

Additionally, a grant was recently awarded to fund a future project to further raise the elevation of U.S. Route 6/State Route 202. With this additional funding, efforts will be taken to design and construct a long-term solution for flood mitigation to make this entire section of roadway a more sound and reliable transportation route. A tentative construction schedule for this future project will be announced in the near future.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul has a vision to enhance the resiliency and safety of infrastructure in every corner of the state, and utilizing the full engineering prowess of the Department of Transportation, we are putting forth smart, sensible projects that help carry out this vision. This project at the Annsville Circle will apply new technologies and innovations that will shore up the sustainability of the infrastructure, making it less prone to flooding.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, these long-overdue upgrades for Route 6 through Cortlandt are underway to make this vital corridor safe and accessible during flooding and extreme weather. I am proud to help deliver these major federal dollars to create good-paying jobs and improve our aging roads. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to strengthening our infrastructure, and I will always fight to bring investments needed to boost the economy and build a more flood-resilient future."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Increasingly frequent severe flooding has been catastrophic for residents, businesses, and communities across New York State. I’m thrilled to see that work has begun on this critical flood mitigation project that will help protect Westchester County residents and infrastructure during extreme weather events. I’m proud to have helped secure funding for this project through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and I will continue to work tirelessly to bring federal dollars home to keep New Yorkers safe.”

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “The start of this $26.1 million flood mitigation project in Westchester County marks a critical step forward in protecting our communities from the devastating impacts of flooding. These devastating storms need unified initiatives to address the problems of flooding, sea level rises, and helping our communities recover, that's why I'm proud of the work the legislature has done to enhance our infrastructure. I would like to thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Environmental Conservation for their partnership as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to enhancing our infrastructure and ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents. This project is a testament to the power of proactive investment into our communities.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “The state’s investments in climate change-related flood mitigation and infrastructure resiliency projects are both timely and necessary, as the frequency of severe, damaging storms increases, greatly impacting our residents and our economy. I thank Governor Hochul for quickly initiating the important work on Route 6 at low-lying Annsville Circle and recognize that the state-of-the-art technology and materials being utilized for this project will help address the flooding that plagues this area.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “This flood mitigation project is especially noteworthy. Not only will it help us adapt to the increased intensity of storms and flooding in our area due to climate change, it will do so while incorporating environmentally friendly materials produced by workers in the region, using leading-edge practices, and while adhering to complete streets principles. This is exactly the kind of project we need more of all around New York State, and I am proud and grateful that it will be completed right here in Assembly District 95. I thank Governor Hochul and the NYSDOT for their ongoing attention to our infrastructure needs.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and vision for the Annsville Circle in the Town of Cortlandt. The long-standing flooding issues that have plagued the Town need to be addressed in order to create traffic patterns that are safe to residents and visitors in the area. This historic corridor and gateway to the Town deserves to be transformed into a more vibrant waterfront district, where both natural and cultural resources can be appreciated.”

Town of Cortlandt Supervisor Richard Becker said, “The Town of Cortlandt supports NYS initiative and commitment to rebuild infrastructure in an environmentally conscious way. The Annsville Circle is the gateway to northern Westchester County and is a major thoroughfare for thousands of commuters and motorists daily. We look forward to the swift completion of this project and enhancement to coastal flood resiliency.”

NYSDOT provides additional information online regarding roundabouts, as well as downloadable brochures, at dot.ny.gov/main/roundabouts.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers. For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit the DOT website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.