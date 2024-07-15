Questex’s IECSC Florida Opens Registration for South Florida’s Largest Spa Industry Event with Special 50% Discount Off Admission

Event Takes Place October 13-14, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, announces registration for the event is open. In conjunction with the largest retail sale of the summer, IECSC Florida is offering a special, one-time 50% discount off admission. Spa and wellness professionals will have unlimited access to the Exhibit Hall, which includes two full days to shop at professionals-only prices from hundreds of top-tier brands, watch in-booth demonstrations, and attend both Product Focused and Studio Stage classes for as little as $25. IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, October 13-14. Register here.



IECSC Florida offers a strong education program, curated in partnership with sister brand American Spa, to include relevant, valuable content such as medical spa, makeup and beauty enhancements, business management, esthetics, holistic health & wellness, client relationships & retail growth, and social media & marketing. The conference program includes an unlimited, two-day pass to the Exhibit Hall. Plus, register for three or more classes, save $25; book six, save $100. View the complete schedule here.

Special prime 50% discount offer is valid until Thursday, July 18, 2024 on new registrations only and cannot be combined with any other offer. Spa and wellness professionals may register here. Media interested in attending may click here to register.

