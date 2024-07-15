Submit Release
Steelworkers give $88,028 to Community Food Sharing Association in St. John’s

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) has raised $88,028.20 for the Community Food Sharing Association in St. John’s, Newfoundland, at the conclusion of its triennial District 6 Conference held in the city.

Under the banner, “We’re Ready,” the conference brought more than 450 USW members and guests from Ontario, the Atlantic region and the United States.

“As Steelworkers, we know how important it is to give back to our communities,” said Myles Sullivan, USW District 6 Director.

“As union, we understand how hard it is for people to get by with the soaring cost of living and we want to do what we can to help. I’m so proud of our members who came forward with great generosity to support food banks in Newfoundland and Labrador. ‘We're Ready’ to give back and support our communities!”

The Community Food Sharing Association supports 60 different food banks across the province, helping 15,000 families who rely on these services.

USW District 6 is the largest district in the union, with 80,000 members across Ontario and Atlantic Canada. The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

