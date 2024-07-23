Strategy Over Perseverance Key to Reaching Business Goals

Focusing on Business Goals: 6 Ways to Stay Targeted

Business leaders who take a strategic approach to managing their goals are more likely to meet them, an industry insider says.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says perseverance and grit will only take business leaders so far when it comes to attaining business goals. Strategy is key to staying focused and making dramatic changes. Additional details are available in the article “Focusing on Business Goals: 6 Ways to Stay Targeted,” which is available on charcap.com.

The company’s recent report laments that most businesses fail to reach their strategic objectives. This issue can impact a company’s ability to improve operations and grow, ultimately influencing long-term outcomes.

“Grit and perseverance have become the measurements by which we assess leadership, but people have a finite amount of energy and time,” explains Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital. “While it’s important to get back up after a fall and keep pushing forward, the right strategy ensures you have the bandwidth to do it and the knowledge to know when to pivot instead.”

Rosenthal sees how these mindsets impact goal attainment in his daily work with owners of small and mid-sized businesses. He contends that the underlying issue is that many believe reaching their goals is a matter of willpower or perseverance. In reality, the ones who succeed are those who find ways to maintain focus on their objectives and build processes into their workdays to ensure they’re making progress on their goals every day.

“It’s essential to break things down into manageable tasks,” Rosenthal continues. “Rather than set a single large goal, identify all the activities that must occur in order to reach that goal and plan for them, too.”

He says that leveraging tools like project management software can assist with this and ensure the smaller tasks that lead to goal completion are addressed. It also encourages leaders to think about goals holistically so resources are allocated in a way that supports the primary objective. For instance, businesses often overlook the need for capital to cover payroll and other expenses, which can stop goal progress in its tracks. However, this is easily remedied when steps like “explore business funding options” are added to the road map. Factoring, he adds, is an easy solution here, as most businesses with B2B invoices qualify, and it doesn’t create debt.

