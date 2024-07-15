BASKETBALL COACHES ANNOUNCED FOR 2025 MACCABIAH
Applications are open to join Jewish National Team, tryouts set for August 16-18 for Juniors and Open.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maccabi USA Basketball Commissioner Donna Orender and Assistant Commissioner Lawrence Norman announced the full lineup of basketball coaches for the 2025 Maccabiah. They are:
U16 Girls: Dave Weinstein (head coach), Karen Twain (head coach)
U16 Boys: David Zimmerman (head coach), Scott Green (assistant coach)
U18 Girls: Lee Joffe (head coach), Leah Matusow (assistant coach)
U18 Boys: Matthew Malc (head coach – Blue), Matthew Streich (head coach – White), Matt Elkin (assistant coach), Ben Tanoff (assistant coach)
U18 Girls 3x3: To be announced
U18 Boys 3x3: Ky Feldman (head coach)
Open Women: Daisy Feder (head coach), Amber Raisner (assistant coach)
Open Men: David Metzendorf (head coach), Max Ginsberg (assistant coach), Evan Conti (assistant coach)
Open Women 3x3: Sherry Levin (head coach)
Open Men 3x3: To be announced
Masters 35+ Men: Josh Kahane (head coach)
Masters 45+ Men: Brian Kriftcher (head coach)
Masters 55+ Men: Lawrence Norman (head coach)
Maccabi USA is seeking Jewish basketball players to represent the United States at the 2025 Maccabiah Games in Israel, July 8-22, 2025, on each of these national teams. Tryouts will be held August 16-18 in the Philadelphia area for the Junior and Open teams. The timing for the Masters teams tryouts will be announced at a later date. Interested participants can apply at www.maccabiusa.com.
According to Donna Orender, Maccabi USA Basketball Commissioner, “The Maccabiah Games held every four years is a singular lifetime experience for the best Jewish athletes from around the world. I carry lifetime memories and enduring pride from when I had the honor to represent the USA at this, the second largest sporting event in the world. It is a life enhancing and life changing experience on and off the basketball court.”
The Maccabi USA Basketball teams will be part of the overall USA Team that will be 1,300+ members strong. They will compete in the largest Maccabiah in history and be an integral part of the largest gathering of Diaspora Jewry in Israel since the October 7th attacks.
The Maccabiah Games is more than an international sporting competition; it is a celebration of Jewish culture, unity and pride. Israel Connect, Maccabi USA’s unique cultural and educational program, takes place for seven days prior to the start of the Games. All Junior, Open and Paralympic athletes participate in the program where they have the opportunity to tour historical and religious sites, take part in cultural identity seminars, connect with Israel and Israelis, and train with their teams, all while developing lifelong relationships.
The 2025 Maccabiah Games are the world’s second largest international sporting event and will consist of over 10,000 athletes from 80 countries participating in over 40 different sports. A complete list of sports and age divisions offered is available at www.maccabiusa.com.
ABOUT THE MACCABIAH - The first Maccabiah was held in Israel in 1932 with athletes from 18 countries. By 2017, the games grew to include nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 60 countries, making it the second largest international multi-sport event, and one of the largest gatherings of the Jewish diaspora around the globe. Traditionally held every four years, the games have only been interrupted twice in its 90+ year history: by the Second World War and more recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022, Maccabi USA sent its largest-ever delegation of more than 1,300 to Israel, larger than the USA Olympic Team.
ABOUT MACCABI USA - Maccabi USA builds Jewish pride through sports and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an extensive history of enriching Jewish lives through athletic, cultural and educational programs. Maccabi USA is the official sponsor of the United States team to the World Maccabiah Games, the Pan American and European Maccabi Games, and the Maccabi Youth Games, as well as a sponsor of the JCC Maccabi Games for teens in North America. Maccabi USA envisions a world where sports serve as a galvanizing force in strengthening Jewish pride, connection, and community.
